FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Clash With Underdogs Crystal Palace in High-Stakes Final Showdown

Manchester City are set to take on Crystal Palace in what promises to be a thrilling FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London this Saturday.

Both teams arrive at the final after strong performances in the semi-finals. City secured a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, while Palace delivered a surprise 3-0 victory against Aston Villa.

Road to Wembley: Dominance vs Determination

Manchester City enjoyed a commanding run through the tournament. They crushed Salford 8-0, then moved past Leyton Orient 2-1, Plymouth 3-1, Bournemouth 2-1, and finally Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Crystal Palace have been the surprise package of the competition. Under Oliver Glasner, they beat Stockport County 1-0, Doncaster 2-0, Millwall 3-1, Fulham 3-0, and then stunned Aston Villa with another 3-0 win.

This final marks Palace’s third appearance in the competition’s history. They are still searching for their first FA Cup title.

Manchester City are aiming to lift the trophy for the eighth time. Their previous victories came in 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19 and 2022/23.

Familiar Rivals Face Off Again

This will be the fourth time Manchester City and Crystal Palace meet in the FA Cup.

The last time they clashed in the tournament was in the fourth round of the 2016/17 season when City won 4-0.

Looking at their recent head-to-head record, City have won three of their last five encounters. The remaining two matches ended in draws.

In this season’s Premier League, the teams met twice. The first game ended in a 2-2 draw. City won the second match with a 5-2 scoreline.

Across both league fixtures, 11 goals were scored. City netted seven, while Palace scored four.

High Stakes and Historic Hopes

Crystal Palace enter the final as clear underdogs but have shown grit and composure throughout their FA Cup campaign.

Manchester City, with their experience and depth under Pep Guardiola, will be the favourites to win.

With history on the line for both sides, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle under the lights at Wembley.

