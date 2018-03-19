Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was impressed with Alvaro Morata's character and praised the former Real Madrid for scoring the opening goal against Leicester City in the Football Association Cup's (FA) quarter-finals at King Power Stadium on Sunday. According to Conte, it was important for Alvaro Morata to score and he was pleased for his performance against the Foxes. Conte added that Morata displayed great character and his goal will be very important for the future.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised forward Alvaro Morata for showing his exceptional character in the Blues 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium. The Italian was impressed how Morata ended his scoring goalless run by giving the Blues an early lead over Leicester in their own playground. Morata made his return in Chelsea’s starting line-up and went on to score his first goal for the Blues in 2018. The former Real Madrid striker remained on the bench in last 3 matches of Chelsea before he was given a chance to shine in the FA Cup against the Foxes.

After receiving a much-deserved call-up by the Chelsea manager, Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal for the Blues in the 42nd minute of the game. Willian orchestrated an outstanding counter and found Morata, who outclassed the Foxes stopper Schmeichel with ease. The hosts found themselves level pegging in the 76th-minute trough England international Jamie Vardy when he drilled his stunning strike into the bottom-right corner. The match was given brought to a conclusion deep in the extra time by Morata’s Spanish counterpart Pedro in the 105th minute. Pedro punished Foxes’ extra time blunder to make sure Morata’s goal doesn’t go in vain.

Although Morata failed to capitalize on a couple of occasions against Leicester in the FA Cup quarters, his standout performance was still fruitful as Chelsea sealed their semis berth. Chelsea will play Southampton in one of this season’s FA Cup semi-finals. Speaking after the match, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was pleased with Morata’s performance. “For Alvaro it was important to score but I am pleased for his performance,” Conte was quoted as saying. “He showed great character and to be strong. I think his goal will be very important for the future,” he added.

