After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace guided Arsenal to FA Cup final victory, manager Mikel Arteta praised the striker saying that “we are so proud to have a player like him in our squad”. “Big games require big moments from big players, and he’s delivered that in the semi-final and he’s done it again in the final,” the club’s official website quoted Arteta as saying. “That’s why you ask about those players. Some were questioning that he couldn’t do it in big games. There we go. He was a big, big part of delivering this trophy. He’s done it and we are so proud to have a player like him in your squad,” he added.

With this win, Arsenal extended their remarkable record in the FA Cup by winning it for the 14th time. The Mikel Arteta-led side also sealed Europa League football for next season after coming from behind to seal a dramatic win. During the match, Chelsea did not take much time to open the scoring as Christian Pulisic netted a brilliant goal in the fifth minute. However, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute and Aubameyang made no mistake to level the scores.

