French striker Olivier Giroud scored his first goal for Chelsea FC on Friday as Antonio Conte’s thrashed Championship side Hull City 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to secure a place in the final eight of Football Association (FA) Cup. Preparing for the mouthwatering clash against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, Conte rested several Chelsea players ahead of their Round of 16 meeting with the Catalan giants on Wednesday. In the absence of star player Eden Hazard, Chelsea started the game strongly and took less than 2 minutes to score the opening goal of the game.

Brazilian midfielder Willian with pinpoint accuracy curled the ball at the back of the net. The Blues doubled their tally through Spanish striker Pedro in the 27th minute. Willian completed his brace five minutes later in the 32nd minute when Giroud found the Brazilian who steamrolled Hull City’s defense in no time and made it 3-0. The Frenchman Giroud was awarded with his first goal in Chelsea outfit for his world-class performance in the 42nd minute. The 31-year old former Arsenal man was instrumental in all three goals for Chelsea against Hull City.

The £18million signing from Arsenal told BT Sport after the game that he was waiting for his first Chelsea goal. “I had a couple of chances in previous games, so yeah, it was very important to get the first goal and now I am a little relieved, to be honest,” Olivier Giroud was quoted as saying. For the Chelsea manager, who only has 3 three days to field Chelsea’s strongest side against Barca was satisfied with the positive result. “For sure it was a positive night for us because we had the opportunity to rest important players, key players for us,” Conte said in a statement.