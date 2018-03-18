On Saturday, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United returned to winning ways as the Red Devils eased-past Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup). After a shocking defeat at the hands of La Liga veteran Sevilla in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last week, United registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the FA Cup to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Manchester United were off and running in the 37th minute of the game when Matic delivered a searching ball and found Romelu Lukaku, who nodded the ball home to give United a much-deserved lead | Photo: Twitter

Ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarter-finals, The Special One (Jose Mourinho) had asked his players to grow up if they want to become a top team. After facing criticism from the manager and fans of the Red Devils, Manchester United’s triumph over Brighton was a job well done by Mourinho’s men. Both Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, who Mourinho gave an honourable mention in the pre-match presser were proved to be pivotal for his side against Chris Hughton’s men.

Manchester United were off and running in the 37th minute of the game when Matic delivered a searching ball and found Romelu Lukaku, who nodded the ball home to give United a much-deserved lead. The Red Devils doubled their lead in the second half Matic as the provider turned scorer in the 83rd minute. Ashley Young cross from a United set piece was tucked in neatly by Matic to give Mourinho’s men an insurance policy deep in the closing stages of the game.

You can watch the match highlights between Manchester United and Brighton here:

