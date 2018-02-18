Manchester United defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in a hard-fought match to progress into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace in a clash which saw Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain on the sidelines. Huddersfield had their chances but failed to convert any of them, eventually getting dumped out of the competition. The game also saw Juan Mata's goal get disallowed after a VAR mess up.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United even without the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were spot on as they got better of Huddersfield Town FC in the FA Cup 5th round to progress into the quarterfinals of the competition for the 4th successive season. Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace on two sublime assists by Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez to ensure United progress further in the competition, which remains a major target for Mourinho as Manchester City have set the ball rolling in the Premier League. The Red Devils will take on Brighton Hove Albion in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United squared off the proceedings in style with Romelu Lukaku grabbing the opener inside five minutes when he took control of a beautiful layoff from Juan Mata to floor the Huddersfield keeper. The Belgian super striker scored his 20th of the season and looked like a lethal threat in front of the goal throughout the ninety minutes. He hit the back of the net second time in the 55th minute with his 21st strike of the season across competitions to double the lead for United. Alexis Sanchez found the Belgian with an excellent pass and Lukaku with a brilliant run forward made the most of it, his strength and pace easily outplayed the keeper as United rounded off a perfect win and a great preparation session before they meet Sevilla in the Champions League Last-16.

Huddersfield kept the ball rolling and pressed heavily in the first half but United were heavy on the ball and controlled majority of possession to keep the Huddersfield attack at bay. However, the hosts were brilliant on the through balls and the set pieces as they kept aiming for the goal in the first twenty minutes of the game with United defenders getting to work more than often. Mourinho’ men seemed to have doubled the lead minutes before halftime when Juan Mata found the back of the net on an Ashley Young cross but the referee referred to the VAR and the goal was ruled out deemed offside. Nemanja Matic scored another, capitalising on a free kick awarded to United after a foul on Alexis Sanchez, only to see it get rejected as the flag was already raised by the referee.

The John Smith Stadium was buzzing as the home fans kept calling for regular attacks and the players did hear them well. Huddersfield players were brilliant as they kept threatening the United defence with Chris Smalling forced to a lot of defensive work but they had nothing to show for the efforts, failing to penetrate Sergio Romero in the goal. United, on the other hand, were brilliant on the counters and looked like a daunting force going forward. The final moments of the game also saw the much-anticipated return of defender Eric Bailly, but that didn’t make much of a difference in the match as Lukaku’s efforts were enough to send United running into the quarters.

The match also saw VAR controversy make headlines as Juan Mata’s goal was denied when he neatly netted an Ashley Young’s cross. Despite taking ample of time, an unfair judgement was put forth and United received a dent, though it didn’t impact their win. Huddersfield were on an attacking spree and could have made United pay for their defensive lapses but the backline of Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw and Young didn’t make any mistakes. Huddersfield played in a different way than they did in the league,” said Jose Mourinho. “They were offensive and dangerous. In the second half we were in control but in the first, they pushed us quite hard,” they added.

“I’m happy we are in the quarter-final. I’m happy we won the match, especially after the defeat. It was the kind of game where a draw wouldn’t be a drama. To take the match to Old Trafford wouldn’t be a drama for us,” Mourinho further reflected on the game.