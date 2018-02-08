Mauricio Pochettinho' men had a routine outing at the Wembley as they eased past Newport County with a convincing 2-0 victory. Tottenham was without the star power as Pochettinho rested his top stars with returning Argentine striker Erik Lamela scoring the only goal for his side.

Tottenham Hotspur convincingly defeated league two side Newport County 2-1 to secure passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manager Mauricio Pochettinho who was pleased with his side’s display heaped praise on Argentine striker Erik Lamela who scored the second for Spurs after returning from injury. Lamela was sidelined with injury for over a year but returned back to feature in a few games and has had a spectacularly impactful rise back. He contributed heavily in the build-up after coming on as a substitute in the second half and slotted home the second goal to hand Tottenham an easy victory after Dan Butler scored a own goal in 26th minute to put the Spurs in front.

Pochettinho rested several of his top stars including Harry Kane for the clash and made ten changes from the draw at Liverpool. He gave a perfect opportunity to his young guns and they delivered rightfully to thwart the challenge from Newport who never looked in it. Though Spurs managed to score only twice from 26 shots which were on target, they had many positives to take away from the win, Lamela being the biggest. The Argentina international’s performance will certainly give him the right amount of confidence heading into the last phase of the season.

When asked about Lamela’s phenomenal display, Pochettinho didn’t hold back from praising the forward. “It’s important, it’s a very good feeling for him and he is an important player. He had a year out and it’s never easy to come back as he was before, but he loves football and loves to train and his mentality is fantastic. He is going to recover his real level and improve because he is more mature and in a tough moment you learn a lot,” said the manager.

While Lamela got back into scoring charts after 16 months for Spurs, Tobby Alderwireld and Danny Rose also got game time and would be happy with their respective performances in the game. Son Heung-Min meanwhile, was the only player who started in the game from Liverpool clash and he caused a lot of problem to Newport County’s defence with his pace and skillful passing.

Talking about the ten changes that he made to get more players on the ball, Pochettinho said, “It’s important for many players to have the possibility to play.”In what was a display of squad depth by the manager, he expressed satisfaction with the squad that he has at disposal and warned his players of a stern fight for places in the starting XI. “It’s tough to find a place to play because the team is doing well. Today was a great opportunity for different players, like Toby, Danny and Harry Winks, to play games and compete at this level. It’s completely different to training,” said Pochettinho.

He hailed the win and said it was important to keep the momentum going after the draw last week at Anfield. “We are in the next stage and that is the most important thing. The performance was professional, it was an important win,” he reckoned.