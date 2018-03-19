Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino slammed Video assistant referees (VAR) and said that embracing the advanced technology for reviewing decisions is nothing but a nightmare. Pochettino made these comments after Spurs' 3-0 win over Swansea in Football Association Cup's (FA) quarter-finals on Saturday. Pochettino's side witnessed a goal disallowed in their recent triumph over Swansea on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino slammed Video assistant referees (VAR) and said that embracing the advanced technology for reviewing decisions with the use of video footage is a nightmare in English football. Pochettino’s comments have come after his side witnessed a goal disallowed in their recent triumph over Swansea on Saturday. Continuing their remarkable run in the FA Cup, Pochhetinho’s free-scoring Spurs registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. The eight-time winners of the FA Cup sealed their berth for the semi-finals as Pochhetinho continued his p[pursuit of delivering Spurs his first title.

Tottenham Hotspur were a goal up in the first 11 minutes of play against Swansea through Christian Eriksen’s stunning strike. Eriksen was involved again ten minutes later when he delivered a teasing cross for Son, who gave a neat finish only to see the goal getting chalked off by the officials through the power of VAR. The Video Assistant took a second look at match referee Kevin Friend’s decision and rectified his mistake after discussing with his fellow assistants. Although Spurs managed to open to floodgates in the quarter-final to thrash the Swansea 3-0, Pochettino still shared his discontent about VAR.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 50th career hat-trick as Real Madrid down Girona at Santiago Bernabeu

Speaking to media after Spurs 3-0 rout over Swansea, Mauricio Pochettino said he feels sorry for the people trying to use the VAR system. “It’s a nightmare. I feel so sorry for the people trying to use that system,” Pochettino told reporters in his press conference. The Spurs manager said that he prefers the previous times of referee and linesman missing out small details while making the decision rather than wasting 3-4 minutes to rectify it. “I think I prefer it when the ref and assistant make mistakes than to wait three or four minutes for things. But we now need to see the reality of how it is going to affect the staff on the touchline and the officials,” Pochettino said.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes from another galaxy, says Zidane

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App