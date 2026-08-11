Fabrizio Romano Hints at Life Beyond Football Transfer News: Is The ‘Here We Go’ Era Coming to An End? Details Inside

End of Here We Go, Is Fabrizio Romano Leaving Transfer Market? Fabrizio Romano, one of the most recognisable football transfer journalists in the world, has dropped a major hint about changing his approach to covering the transfer market. The 33-year-old Italian, who has built a massive following through his famous “Here We Go” transfer announcements, said he may not continue working in the transfer market in the same way for much longer. Romano made the revelation on LinkedIn shortly after reporting Ronald Araujo’s imminent loan move to Liverpool, sparking speculation about whether he could eventually step back from the transfer business.

What Did Fabrizio Romano Say About Leaving Transfer Market?

Romano revealed that he is considering a major change to the way he works in the transfer market. The journalist said he may not continue in his current role for much longer and hinted that he will explain his plans after the ongoing transfer window closes.

“I probably won’t keep working in the transfer market for much longer the way I currently do: it’s time to change my approach, my perspective… but that will be another topic soon, once the transfer window is closed. In any case, these figures [related to Araujo’s transfer, editor’s note] remain incredible,” he explained.

Why Is Fabrizio Romano Considering A Change?

Romano has become one of football’s most influential transfer news figures after years of breaking major deals before official confirmation. His trademark “Here We Go” phrase has become synonymous with confirmed transfer announcements, while his social media presence has helped reshape the way fans consume transfer news.

With 28 million followers on X, Romano has developed a global audience around transfer updates. His latest comments, however, suggest that he is considering a different approach or perspective rather than necessarily leaving football journalism altogether.

Is Fabrizio Romano Retiring From Football Journalism?

There has been no confirmation that Fabrizio Romano is retiring from football journalism or quitting the transfer market altogether. His comments indicate that he wants to change the way he currently operates, but he has not yet revealed what his next step will be.

Romano specifically said that he would discuss the matter after the transfer window closes. Therefore, any claims that he has already decided to retire or leave transfer journalism would be premature.