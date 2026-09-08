Fact Check: Pakistan Cricketers Wear Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes at Women’s Asia Cup? Here’s What Viral Photos Show

Photos of Pakistan women’s cricketers wearing footwear from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 have gone viral on social media. The images gained attention after Pakistan secured a place in the semi-finals with a convincing 72-run victory over Hong Kong on Monday.

Pakistan, batting first in the 11th match of the tournament, posted 143 runs on the board, with opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scoring with 47. Hong Kong’s chase then fell apart as they were bowled out for 71, with Nashra Sandhu producing a sensational spell of 6/7 in four overs to earn the Player of the Match award.

Did Nashra Sandhu Wear Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes?

Nashra Sandhu was spotted wearing footwear from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during Pakistan’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong. Images from the game showed the Pakistan spinner wearing the branded shoes, which quickly became a talking point on social media.

Nashra Sandhu’s Record-Breaking Performance

The footwear discussion came on the same day that Nashra Sandhu delivered one of the standout bowling performances of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. She claimed six wickets for just seven runs in her four-over spell as Pakistan bowled Hong Kong out for 71 while defending a target of 144.

Sandhu’s six-wicket haul made her the first Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in a Women’s T20I. Her match-winning performance earned her the Player of the Match award and helped Pakistan progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan Set for Women’s Asia Cup Semi-final

Pakistan’s 72-run victory over Hong Kong confirmed their place in the semi-finals. They will face Sri Lanka in the knockout stage after Sri Lanka topped Group B by winning all three of their matches.

India had already secured their semi-final spot from Group A, while their opponent will be determined after the Bangladesh-UAE clash. Pakistan will now look to build on their dominant performance against Hong Kong when they take on Sri Lanka in the semi-final.