Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and South African batter Donovan Ferreira have decided not to rejoin the team.

In a surprising change of plans, veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis is rejoining the Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Initially expected to sit out the latter part of the tournament, du Plessis has now opted to return, as per a PTI report.

Must-Win Matches Prompt Du Plessis’ Return

The 40-year-old was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He featured in six games earlier this season, scoring 168 runs with the help of two half-centuries.

Delhi’s upcoming fixtures are crucial, with matches lined up against Gujarat Titans (May 18), Mumbai Indians (May 21), and Punjab Kings (May 24). All three games are must-wins for the Axar Patel-led side to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Du Plessis, currently the team’s vice-captain, could offer vital experience and stability at the top order.

Starc and Ferreira Decline to Return

However, not all news is positive for Delhi. Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and South African batter Donovan Ferreira have decided not to rejoin the team.

Starc has been instrumental this season, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14. His absence is a major blow as Delhi looks to keep its playoff hopes afloat.

Ferreira, who has featured in just one game this season, will also be unavailable going forward.

Reinforcements and Short-Term Signings

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs has been drafted in for the final league games. However, if DC qualifies for the playoffs, Stubbs will be unavailable due to his commitment to the World Test Championship Final.

In the bowling department, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be back in action. Having received a No Objection Certificate from his national board, he’ll be available between May 18 and 24. He had earlier joined the squad as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are set to join Punjab Kings. However, the duo will miss the May 18 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi’s playoff dreams hang in the balance, and the final three matches will determine whether their campaign ends in the league stage or pushes forward into the knockouts—with du Plessis once again in the thick of things.

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025
