A light-hearted moment between Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has captured the internet’s attention. The duo was photographed together during the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, and fans quickly began imagining them as leads in a Bollywood film. One fan tweeted, “Someone please cast […]

Faf du Plessis Responds to Fans' Casting Requests with Preity Zinta After Viral Moment


A light-hearted moment between Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has captured the internet’s attention. The duo was photographed together during the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, and fans quickly began imagining them as leads in a Bollywood film.

One fan tweeted, “Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already. He’s got the action-hero vibe. She’s aging like fine wine. Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance, don’t waste this visual perfection!”

Du Plessis replied in a cheeky tone, simply saying, “Make it happen”.

Iyer Reflects on Punjab’s Defeat Despite Strong Total

While the social media buzz made headlines, on the field it was a tough evening for Punjab Kings. The team posted a strong 207-run total, but still ended up on the losing side.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer addressed the loss after the match. “207 was a fantastic score on this wicket. There was some variable bounce and it wasn’t coming on at the same pace. We weren’t disciplined enough with ball,” he said, speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer explained that their bowling strategy did not go as planned.

“We assessed the wicket and decided to bowl hard lengths at the stumps, but we went overboard with bouncers trying to take wickets,” he said. The bowlers strayed from their original plan and it cost them in the final overs.

Rizvi Shines as Delhi Plays Spoiler

Delhi Capitals, already out of the playoff race, played freely and pulled off a successful chase in just 19.3 overs. Their six-wicket win was driven by a match-winning performance from young batter Sameer Rizvi.

Rizvi smashed an unbeaten 58 from just 25 balls. His innings featured three boundaries and four towering sixes that sealed the win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The defeat puts pressure on Punjab Kings. Although they have qualified for the playoffs, a top-two finish is no longer in their hands. They will need a win in their final league game and also rely on other results going their way.

“Every team is equally poised in this tournament, you gotta stay positive and calm. We’ll come back with a strong set of plans,” Iyer said, showing belief in his team’s ability to bounce back.

Punjab Kings Look to Regroup Before Playoffs

Punjab Kings now face the challenge of regaining momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament. Securing a top-two finish remains important, as it gives them an extra chance to make the final.

With a focused mindset and strong intent, Punjab will aim to bounce back quickly and finish the league phase on a high. Their next game will be key in determining how they enter the knockout stage.

