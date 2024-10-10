Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
we-woman

Fahima Khatun Reacts On Bangladesh’s Defeat Against England

"I think we played well against England. We had more chances to win. But since we lost that chance, we have a lot of positives to take from this match. If we can carry those forward and play in the next game, it will be easier for us (to win)," Fahima Khatun reacted on defeat against England.

Fahima Khatun Reacts On Bangladesh’s Defeat Against England

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Ahead of a do-or-die game against West Indies in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2024, Bangladesh all-rounder Fahima Khatun opened up on their loss against England at the ongoing marquee event. “I think we played well against England. We had more chances to win. But since we lost that chance, we have a lot of positives to take from this match. If we can carry those forward and play in the next game, it will be easier for us (to win),” Fahima Khatun said as quoted by the ICC.

It’s an early knockout match at the T20 World Cup, as the loser of Thursday’s clash between the West Indies and Bangladesh likely to find it tough to remain in contention for the semi-finals. Things look pretty tight in Group B and both Bangladesh and the West Indies will be looking to stay in the race for the knockout stages with a victory here.

West Indies’ power hitters found some form against Scotland at the last start, although star skipper Hayley Matthews was once again dismissed cheaply and is surely well overdue for a big number of innings. Bangladesh are likely to utilise a spin-heavy bowling attack to try and quell the West Indies’ batters and the likes of Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter and Rebeya will have a big role to play.

Bangladesh have played both their previous group matches in Sharjah and will be well used to the conditions and will hold an edge on their Caribbean rival given the West Indies have been based in Dubai for their two contests thus far.
If the West Indies can adjust quickly then they might have a bit too much depth for Bangladesh, but it’s sure to be a tight clash with so much at stake.

The West Indies bowler Afy Fletcher said that the net run rate will play a crucial role against the Bangladesh side.
“Net run rate will be crucial as you don’t know how the other games will go. And I mean, think in cricket terms, you have to look at trying to improve your net rate and sometimes you might come back to assist. We have to look ahead and keep it simple and still try to maintain our net rate and see how it goes, how the games play out in the future,” Afy Fletcher said.

Squads:
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton. (ANI).

(Evetything is same, except headline)

