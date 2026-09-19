Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: When And Where To Watch As Team India Star Marks His Television Debut?

Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has donned several avatars in what has been a very decorated cricketing career. The veteran batter is now all set to make his television debut on September 19, 2026, Saturday, the date of his T20I debut 19 years ago that eventually culminated in captaining the Men in Blue to World Cup victory. Rohit will mark his television debut with the show named ‘Family Full House’.

What is the show hosted by Rohit Sharma all about?

With the T20 World Cup-winning captain and three-time ODI double-centurion set to mark his television debut, his enormous fanbase are inevitably curious what the show is all about. The ‘Family Full House’ is an entertainment and game show hosted by the 39-year-old. The opening episode itself is likely to witness a handful of stars from the world of cricket and entertainment. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar are lined up from the cricketing world, while Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu is slated to appear to promote his film vibe.

Rohit’s former teammate and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine have also been seen in the promo material. Entertainment personalities like Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and influencer Jannat Zubair are lined up for appearances too.

When and where to watch Family Full House with Rohit Sharma in India?

The show begins at 9:30 PM and will be aired every Saturday and Sunday. Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the show in Sony Entertainment channel, while the live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

When will Rohit Sharma be in action next?

On the cricketing side of things, Rohit will return to international cricket during the three-game ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27, Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The explosive right-hander last played for Team India during the England tour as he struck a valiant 138 in the series-decider at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The innings went in vain as the Men in Blue lost the game by 27 runs in pursuit of a tall total of 384.

The star opener is likely to retire from international cricket only after the 2027 World Cup. He had come agonisingly close to winning the World Cup in 2023 but Australia shattered India’s dreams in the final with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.