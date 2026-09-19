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Home > Sports News > Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma premieres on Sony TV and Sony LIV, featuring Rohit Sharma alongside Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar. The debut episode promises dressing-room stories, fun challenges, comedy segments and exclusive insights into the India captain’s journey.

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 18:40 IST

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: India’s captain Rohit Sharma is soon going to appear on TV for the first time. Titled Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the family entertainment show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on 19 th September. The show has already created a lot of talk among cricket fanatics, many promos of it have gone viral on social media.

Obviously ahead of the show one of the biggest burning questions has been who will be the guests joining the Indian skipper in the first episode.

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Who Are the Guests on the First Episode?

According to promotional videos released by the makers, the first episode will feature some of Rohit Sharma’s closest friends from Indian cricket:

Shreyas Iyer

Shardul Thakur

Abhishek Nayar

The trio of cricketers come together with Rohit in an entertaining episode of laughter, dressing room tales and fun challenges. All three cricketers are from Mumbai. A promo from the show once again recreates the viral Sehri Babu dance, with Rohit Shreyas Shardul and Abhishek Nayar on stage.

What Can Fans Expect?

The show is intended to be a family entertainment program that includes interviews with celebrity guests, party games, with comic conversations and anecdotes. Early promos have been seen where Rajat is shown returning to his ‘garden’ reference, while other integrations draw from his cricketing career and family support structure.

One teaser has comedian Krushna Abhishek highlighting the importance of family in big careers, as he ask audiences to also witness the sacrifices of Rohit’s friends and family as he rose through the ranks of cricket.

When and Where to Watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma?

The show will premier on September 19, 2026, and is available on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Sony LIV. Episodes are scheduled to air at 9:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: When And Where To Watch As Team India Star Marks His Television Debut?

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Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests
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Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: When And Where To Watch As Team India Star Marks His Television Debut?

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

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Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests
Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests
Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests
Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests
Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: Who Will Appear on Team India’s Star New Show’s 1st Episode? Check the List of Guests

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