Fans Call Out MS Dhoni’s Finishing Ability– Is the Captain’s Magic Running Out?

In India, cricket is not just a game; it’s an emotion that runs through the blood. Cricketers become national heroes when they connect with the fanbase. Indians feel a deep emotional bond with the 11 players running between the wickets. However, a few cricketers stand as the face of the nation. One such legend is jersey no. 7, Thala for a reason – MS Dhoni. He has built his iconic status over years of unforgettable moments, and his bond with the nation remains unmatched. Dhoni isn’t just a cricketer; he’s a symbol of pride and passion for millions.
MS Dhoni commands a fanbase so vast, it’s like a dedicated army following his every move. His fans, emotionally tied to his legacy, hail him as the supreme cricketer. From debuting in 2004 to leading India to iconic victories, Dhoni’s journey is a saga of rise and resilience. He became the captain of one of the most feared teams in cricket. Beyond the international stage, he’s the heartbeat of the 5-time IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings. Known as the ultimate finisher, his fans expect brilliance every time. But with age, he’s retired from all formats except IPL, and recently, some have criticized his performances.
MS Dhoni’s Performance In IPL 2025
Recently, MS Dhoni has been facing criticism from his own fans, with many calling him out for not playing up to expectations and even suggesting he should retire from IPL as well. In the last match, Dhoni failed to deliver as the best finisher, which caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts. His underperformance, coming in at an unfamiliar batting position, left fans with high hopes, only to be disappointed in the end.
Here are some X posts where fans openly criticize Thala for his performance. Let’s take a look at the fiery reactions!
One post out of many said, ” MS Dhoni getting arrested for fooling people into thinking that he is the best finisher!”
Finally!!!…….MS Dhoni getting arrested for fooling people into thinking that he is the best finisher pic.twitter.com/r3R7HcyJfz
— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) March 30, 2025
Give me some sunshine
Give me some rain
Give me full toss or I’ll hide behind tailenders
Ms Dhoni – The Most overrated Player ever. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/8skL19lECU
— Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) March 30, 2025
One X post calls him a villian after the IPL match.
What’s going wrong for MS Dhoni ? pic.twitter.com/rwZLZu20hX
— Extrovert (@Extrovert_a) March 30, 2025
One X user compared MS Dhoni with Virat Kohli on finishing the match.
Chasing 28 off 8 balls is not everyone’s cup of tea.
Virat kohli is better finisher than your Thala MS Dhoni 😂#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/ilgqtS1I1Q
— Megha Arora (@SassyyQueenn) March 30, 2025
One X post compared MS Dhoni’s pay to newcomer Aniket Verma’s, calling out Dhoni for getting paid just to hide in the dugout.
Aniket verma gets 30 lakhs for playing this type of innings 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9c1x18APUf
— Kevin (@imkevin149) March 30, 2025
Ms Dhoni you can never be Virat Kohli .#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/gMfopq8vvP
— Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) March 30, 2025
