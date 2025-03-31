Fans Call Out MS Dhoni’s Finishing Ability– Is the Captain’s Magic Running Out?

MS Dhoni commands a fanbase so vast, it’s like a dedicated army following his every move. His fans, emotionally tied to his legacy, hail him as the supreme cricketer. From debuting in 2004 to leading India to iconic victories, Dhoni’s journey is a saga of rise and resilience. He became the captain of one of the most feared teams in cricket. Beyond the international stage, he’s the heartbeat of the 5-time IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings. Known as the ultimate finisher, his fans expect brilliance every time. But with age, he’s retired from all formats except IPL, and recently, some have criticized his performances.

MS Dhoni’s Performance In IPL 2025

Recently, MS Dhoni has been facing criticism from his own fans, with many calling him out for not playing up to expectations and even suggesting he should retire from IPL as well. In the last match, Dhoni failed to deliver as the best finisher, which caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts. His underperformance, coming in at an unfamiliar batting position, left fans with high hopes, only to be disappointed in the end.

Here are some X posts where fans openly criticize Thala for his performance. Let’s take a look at the fiery reactions!

One post out of many said, ” MS Dhoni getting arrested for fooling people into thinking that he is the best finisher!”