Farokh Engineer Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India ODI Squad, Backs 15-Year-Old to Open With Rohit Sharma for ODI World Cup 2027

India ODI Squad: Farokh Engineer has made a startling call to have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the team for the ODI World Cup 2027. The former wicketkeeping legend has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to fast-track the 15-year-old in the One-Day setup. He has urged the team management to have Sooryavanshi at the top of the order to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma. To accommodate Sooryavanshi, Engineer had asked Shubman Gill to move to number four.

Farokh Engineer Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Open With Rohit Sharma

Farokh Engineer, in an interview with PTI, said that he wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open with Rohit Sharma. The former Indian cricketer called Shubman Gill the best batsman in the Indian team. Engineer suggested a new batting order where he said Gill should move down to number four.

While talking about the new batting order, Engineer said, “A batsman like Sooryavanshi is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth, and then we’ve got a solid batting line-up.”

Farokh Engineer Reveals Plans to Get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in ODI Squad

Farokh Engineer talked about how it is the right time to get the 15-year-old batter in the ODI squad. He talked about how Sooryavanshi has been hitting runs in T20I cricket and there should not be too much difference in ODIs. Engineer said, “This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India’s ODI side. I don’t know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He’ll win more matches for you than he loses. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score.”

Shubman Gill to move to number four

The Indian captain has been asked to move to number four by Farokh Engineer, but he has not revealed plans for Shreyas Iyer. By incorporating Sooryavanshi in the top order, the Indian team would be provided with a left-handed batting option in the order. Currently, the Indian batting order in ODIs has six right-handed options in the top seven. These are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. To tackle the issue of having too many right-handed batters, Gautam Gambhir has often batted Axar Patel ahead of Rahul.

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