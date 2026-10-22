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Home > Sports News > Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List

Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List

Fastest ODI Double Centuries: Harry Brook has set a new benchmark by reaching his double century in just 114 balls against Sri Lanka, breaking Shubman Gill’s record. From Ishan Kishan’s explosive 210 to Glenn Maxwell’s World Cup heroics, discover the top five fastest double hundreds in men’s ODI history.

Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 18:21 IST

Fastest ODI Double Centuries: England captain Harry Brook has rewritten the record books by smashing the fastest double century in men’s ODI cricket, reaching the 200-run milestone in just 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. His sensational knock broke Shubman Gill’s record of 117 balls, set against the West Indies in Guwahati less than a month earlier.

Brook’s achievement adds another chapter to the history of ODI batting, which has witnessed several extraordinary double centuries. From Ishan Kishan’s explosive innings against Bangladesh to Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable World Cup rescue act, these performances have combined power-hitting, remarkable endurance and match-defining impact.

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Here are the top five fastest double centuries in men’s ODI history, ranked by balls taken to reach the landmark.

1. Harry Brook – 114 Balls vs Sri Lanka

  • Date: October 22, 2026

  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

  • Final score: 202 off 116 balls

  • Performance: 21 fours, 10 sixes

Brook reached his double century in just 114 balls during the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series. The England captain became the first English batter to score an ODI double hundred, powering his team to 429/4. His innings surpassed Gill’s previous record by three balls.

2. Shubman Gill – 117 Balls vs West Indies

  • Date: September 30, 2026

  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • Final score: 223 not out off 133 balls

  • Performance: 26 fours, eight sixes

Gill had held the record for the fastest ODI double century before Brook’s historic knock. The Indian captain reached 200 in 117 balls and finished unbeaten on 223, helping India chase down West Indies’ 405/7 with an eight-wicket victory.

3. Ishan Kishan – 126 Balls vs Bangladesh

  • Date: December 10, 2022

  • Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

  • Final score: 210 off 131 balls

  • Performance: 24 fours, 10 sixes

Kishan became the fastest ODI double centurion at the time with a blistering innings against Bangladesh. He struck 210 off 131 deliveries, helping India post 409/8 and secure a commanding 227-run victory.

4. Glenn Maxwell – 128 Balls vs Afghanistan

  • Date: November 7, 2023

  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Final score: 201 not out off 128 balls

  • Performance: 21 fours, 10 sixes

Maxwell produced one of the greatest ODI innings during the 2023 World Cup. Australia were struggling at 91/7 while chasing 292, but Maxwell’s unbeaten double century guided them to a remarkable three-wicket win and a place in the semi-finals.

5. Pathum Nissanka – 136 Balls vs Afghanistan

  • Date: February 9, 2024

  • Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

  • Final score: 210 not out off 139 balls

  • Performance: 20 fours, eight sixes

Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan batter to score a men’s ODI double century with an unbeaten 210 against Afghanistan. He accelerated dramatically after reaching his hundred, helping Sri Lanka post 381/3 in 50 overs.

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Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List
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Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List
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Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List
Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List
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