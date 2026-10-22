Fastest 200 Runs in ODI: From Harry Brook To Shubman Gill, Top 5 Fastest Double Centuries In ODI History | Check Full List

Fastest ODI Double Centuries: England captain Harry Brook has rewritten the record books by smashing the fastest double century in men’s ODI cricket, reaching the 200-run milestone in just 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. His sensational knock broke Shubman Gill’s record of 117 balls, set against the West Indies in Guwahati less than a month earlier.
Brook’s achievement adds another chapter to the history of ODI batting, which has witnessed several extraordinary double centuries. From Ishan Kishan’s explosive innings against Bangladesh to Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable World Cup rescue act, these performances have combined power-hitting, remarkable endurance and match-defining impact.
Here are the top five fastest double centuries in men’s ODI history, ranked by balls taken to reach the landmark.
1. Harry Brook – 114 Balls vs Sri Lanka
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Date: October 22, 2026
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Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
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Final score: 202 off 116 balls
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Performance: 21 fours, 10 sixes
Brook reached his double century in just 114 balls during the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series. The England captain became the first English batter to score an ODI double hundred, powering his team to 429/4. His innings surpassed Gill’s previous record by three balls.
2. Shubman Gill – 117 Balls vs West Indies
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Date: September 30, 2026
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Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
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Final score: 223 not out off 133 balls
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Performance: 26 fours, eight sixes
Gill had held the record for the fastest ODI double century before Brook’s historic knock. The Indian captain reached 200 in 117 balls and finished unbeaten on 223, helping India chase down West Indies’ 405/7 with an eight-wicket victory.
3. Ishan Kishan – 126 Balls vs Bangladesh
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Date: December 10, 2022
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Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
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Final score: 210 off 131 balls
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Performance: 24 fours, 10 sixes
Kishan became the fastest ODI double centurion at the time with a blistering innings against Bangladesh. He struck 210 off 131 deliveries, helping India post 409/8 and secure a commanding 227-run victory.
4. Glenn Maxwell – 128 Balls vs Afghanistan
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Date: November 7, 2023
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Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
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Final score: 201 not out off 128 balls
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Performance: 21 fours, 10 sixes
Maxwell produced one of the greatest ODI innings during the 2023 World Cup. Australia were struggling at 91/7 while chasing 292, but Maxwell’s unbeaten double century guided them to a remarkable three-wicket win and a place in the semi-finals.
5. Pathum Nissanka – 136 Balls vs Afghanistan
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Date: February 9, 2024
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Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
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Final score: 210 not out off 139 balls
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Performance: 20 fours, eight sixes
Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan batter to score a men’s ODI double century with an unbeaten 210 against Afghanistan. He accelerated dramatically after reaching his hundred, helping Sri Lanka post 381/3 in 50 overs.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.