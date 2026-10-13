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Home > Sports News > Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

Fastest ODI Hundred: India have witnessed several explosive batting performances in One-Day Internationals, with their batters producing centuries in remarkably few deliveries. Virat Kohli features prominently on the list with a 52-ball hundred against Australia in Jaipur in 2013, while Virender Sehwag reached three figures in 60 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009. Mohammad Azharuddin, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also feature among the fastest Indian ODI centurions in the supplied records. Here is a look at five Indian batters and their fastest ODI hundreds, with details updated.

Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton
Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 17:39 IST

Fastest ODI Hundred: India have witnessed several explosive batting performances in One-Day Internationals, with their batters producing centuries in remarkably few deliveries. Virat Kohli features prominently on the list with a 52-ball hundred against Australia in Jaipur in 2013, while Virender Sehwag reached three figures in 60 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009. Mohammad Azharuddin, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also feature among the fastest Indian ODI centurions in the supplied records. Here is a look at five Indian batters and their fastest ODI hundreds, with details updated.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli features at the top of the list with his unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur on October 16, 2013. His innings included seven fours and eight sixes, showcasing his ability to combine precision with aggressive stroke play. Kohli’s rapid century helped underline his reputation as one of India’s most effective ODI batters, particularly when chasing a target.

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2. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag registered a blistering ODI century against New Zealand in Hamilton on March 11, 2009, reaching the milestone in only 60 balls. He remained unbeaten on 125, striking six fours and 14 sixes. Sehwag’s fearless approach and ability to attack bowlers from the outset made the innings one of the standout examples of India’s aggressive ODI batting.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli appears again on the list for his 115 not out off 61 deliveries against Australia in Nagpur on October 30, 2013. His innings featured one four and 18 sixes, according to the supplied records. The knock further highlights the range of Kohli’s attacking performances against Australia during the 2013 ODI series.

4. Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin scored a 62-ball century against New Zealand in Baroda on December 17, 1988. He finished with 108 runs, including three fours and 10 sixes. His quick scoring was notable for an era when ODI batting generally operated at a slower pace, and the innings remains part of India’s history of rapid hundreds in the format.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul reached his century in 62 balls against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023. He scored 102 runs, hitting five fours and 10 sixes. His aggressive innings came during the 2023 ODI World Cup and demonstrated his ability to shift gears and score quickly in the middle order.

Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking ODI Hundred Against West Indies

Shubman Gill also features in the supplied records for his unbeaten 223 off 62 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati on September 30, 2026. The innings reportedly included eight fours and 26 sixes. However, this entry should be verified against the official scorecard before publication, as the stated score and delivery count would represent an extraordinary ODI record.

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Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

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Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

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Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton
Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton
Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton
Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton
Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

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