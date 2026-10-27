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Home > Sports News > Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Reaching a half-century in T20 International cricket in just a handful of deliveries requires extraordinary power-hitting and an aggressive approach. India's Yuvraj Singh holds a special place in the record books for smashing a 12-ball fifty against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban. New Zealand's Colin Munro and India's Abhishek Sharma follow with 14-ball half-centuries, while Quinton de Kock and Shivam Dube feature among those who reached the milestone in 15 deliveries. Abhishek appears twice on the list following his rapid fifties against New Zealand in 2026. Here is a look at the batters with the fastest T20I fifties among Full Member nations.

Fastest T20I fifties, fastest half centuries in T20I cricket, fastest T20I fifty record, fastest T20 international fifty, Yuvraj Singh fastest T20I fifty, Abhishek Sharma fastest T20I fifty, fastest T20I fifties full member nations
Fastest T20I fifties, fastest half centuries in T20I cricket, fastest T20I fifty record, fastest T20 international fifty, Yuvraj Singh fastest T20I fifty, Abhishek Sharma fastest T20I fifty, fastest T20I fifties full member nations

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 16:57 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Reaching a half-century in T20 International cricket in just a handful of deliveries requires extraordinary power-hitting and an aggressive approach. India’s Yuvraj Singh holds a special place in the record books for smashing a 12-ball fifty against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban. New Zealand’s Colin Munro and India’s Abhishek Sharma follow with 14-ball half-centuries, while Quinton de Kock and Shivam Dube feature among those who reached the milestone in 15 deliveries. Abhishek appears twice on the list following his rapid fifties against New Zealand in 2026. Here is a look at the batters with the fastest T20I fifties among Full Member nations. 

1. Yuvraj Singh — 12 Balls

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty among Full Member nations, reaching the milestone in just 12 balls against England in Durban in 2007. His explosive innings during the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup included six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad. Yuvraj’s remarkable power-hitting helped establish one of the most memorable performances in the history of the shortest format.

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2. Colin Munro — 14 Balls

New Zealand batter Colin Munro reached his half-century in 14 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Auckland in 2016. Known for his aggressive batting and ability to clear the boundary, Munro became one of New Zealand’s prominent T20 specialists during his international career. His quick scoring demonstrated how effectively he could exploit fielding restrictions and put the opposition under pressure from the start.

3. Abhishek Sharma — 14 Balls

India’s Abhishek Sharma joined the 14-ball club with a blistering half-century against New Zealand in Guwahati in 2026. The left-handed opener has earned recognition for his attacking style, frequently taking on bowlers early in the innings. His rapid scoring makes him a major threat in the powerplay, and this performance placed him alongside Munro among the batters with the fastest T20I fifties.

4. Quinton de Kock — 15 Balls

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock completed a T20I fifty in 15 balls against the West Indies in Centurion in 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter is known for his attacking stroke play, particularly at the top of the order, where he can score quickly against both pace and spin. His explosive innings highlighted his ability to turn a match around with a short burst of aggressive batting.

5. Shivam Dube — 15 Balls

India all-rounder Shivam Dube also reached the 50-run mark in 15 deliveries against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam in 2026. Dube’s strength against spin and his ability to hit powerful sixes make him a valuable option in India’s middle order. His quickfire half-century underlined his potential to accelerate the scoring rate and provide India with momentum during the middle overs.

6. Abhishek Sharma — 15 Balls

Abhishek Sharma features for a second time after recording another 15-ball half-century against New Zealand in Wellington in 2026. The Indian opener’s multiple entries reflect his ability to produce rapid scoring performances in T20 internationals. His aggressive intent and boundary-hitting ability have made him one of the players to watch in India’s T20I setup.

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Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
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Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
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