Fastest T20I Hundreds: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Hundreds | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Fastest T20I Hundreds: Scoring a century in T20 International cricket requires exceptional timing, power-hitting and the ability to maintain an aggressive approach against the opposition. India’s Abhishek Sharma leads the list of the fastest T20I hundreds by batters from Full Member teams, having reached the milestone in just 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Finn Allen follow with 33-ball centuries, while David Miller and Rohit Sharma feature among the players who reached three figures in 35 deliveries. Here is a look at the batters on the list as of Tuesday (Oct 27).

1. Abhishek Sharma — 30 Balls

Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20I century among batters from Full Member teams, reaching three figures in just 30 deliveries against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026. The Indian left-hander is known for his fearless approach at the top of the order, regularly putting bowlers under pressure with aggressive stroke play. His remarkable innings placed him at the top of this list.

2. Sikandar Raza — 33 Balls

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reached his T20I hundred in 33 balls against Gambia in Nairobi in 2024. A versatile all-rounder, Raza combines powerful batting with useful off-spin bowling and has been an influential figure in Zimbabwe’s international setup. His rapid century demonstrated his ability to dominate an attack and score at an extraordinary rate in the shortest format.

3. Finn Allen — 33 Balls

New Zealand’s Finn Allen also took 33 deliveries to complete a T20I century, achieving the feat against South Africa in Kolkata in 2026. The explosive opening batter is renowned for his attacking intent and ability to clear the boundary consistently. His aggressive approach makes him a dangerous opponent in the powerplay, and his rapid hundred placed him alongside Raza on the list.

4. David Miller — 35 Balls

South Africa’s David Miller reached his T20I century in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 2017. Widely recognised for his finishing abilities and powerful hitting in the middle and lower order, Miller has been a key figure in South Africa’s limited-overs teams. His blistering innings highlighted his capacity to accelerate quickly and turn a promising batting performance into a major scoring effort.

5. Rohit Sharma — 35 Balls

Former India captain Rohit Sharma scored a T20I hundred off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. Known for his elegant stroke play, effortless six-hitting and ability to dominate bowling attacks, Rohit produced one of the standout innings of his international career in the match. His century showcased how quickly he could combine timing and power to dismantle an opposition attack.

6. Abhishek Sharma — 35 Balls

Abhishek Sharma features again after recording another 35-ball T20I century against New Zealand in Wellington in 2026. The second entry underlines his remarkable scoring ability and consistency in producing high-impact innings. With his aggressive batting style and willingness to attack from the outset, the Indian opener has established himself as one of the format’s most explosive performers.