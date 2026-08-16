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Home > Sports News > Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming the women's squad Asian Games 2026 and the ACC Women's Asia Cup.

Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women's Asia Cup 2026. (Image Credits: X)
Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women's Asia Cup 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:01 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming the women’s squad Asian Games 2026 and the ACC Women’s Asia Cup. After missing the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka due to making her available for The Hundred, Fatima Sana has returned to lead Pakistan in both the Asian Games and the Women’s Asia Cup.

For the Women’s Asia Cup, Pakistan have selected Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

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Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Saira Jabeen, Eyman Fatima, Eman Naseer, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu and Momina Riasat have been named in both squads alongside Fatima.

The Asian Games squad includes Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.
Pakistan have been placed in Group A for the Women’s Asia Cup alongside India, Thailand and Hong Kong-China. The tournament will be held from August 28 to September 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, according to the ICC.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on September 1 before facing India on September 5 and Hong Kong-China on September 7. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 10 and 11, with the final set for September 13.
The Asian Games will begin in Japan on September 17, with the cricket competition being held at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi. Pakistan will face Thailand in the quarter-final on September 17, followed by the semi-finals on September 20 and the bronze and gold medal matches on September 22.

Pakistan women have previously won gold medals in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. They finished fourth in the 2022 edition.

Pakistan squad for women’s Asia Cup

Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Fatima SanaPakistan Womens National Cricket Team

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Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026
Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026
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