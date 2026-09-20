Barcelona Injury News: Star Defender Injures Left Thigh! When Will He Return? Replacement Revealed

FC Barcelona Injury News: FC Barcelona have encountered yet another blow in the shape of the defence after Andreas Christensen sustained a muscular problem during the 3-1 LaLiga victory at home over Sevilla on Saturday, 19 th September. The Denmark international was a starter in FC Barcelona’s backline with Pau Cubars up against FC Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, but was taken off earlier than he would have liked, feeling pain in his left thigh with just under 20 minutes remaining. The pain seemed significant enough, and he was visibly troubled on the bench after being taken off and was replaced by Gerard Martn.

Andreas Christensen Injury

It was in the second half of Barcelona’s game away to Sevilla when Christensen picked up a problem. The first indications were that it was a left thigh injury that required treatment before being replaced.

Barcelona now states that the tests carried out have revealed a strain injury in Christensen’s rectus femoris muscle of his left quadriceps. They state that the player will be out for a few weeks, depending on his progress, and the exact time of his return to action.

The injury is a blow to Christensen, who gained a larger part in the 2026/27 campaign having fallen short of regular appearances last season. He had already played 492 minutes this season, only 59 minutes short of the 551 he managed in all of last season.

When Will Andreas Christensen Return?

Barcelona have yet to give a timetable for his return. Head coach Hansi Flick ruled Christensen out for “several weeks” following the Sevilla game, and the club’s medical report refrained from any specifics.

Fortunately for Barcelona, there might be a slight window of hope as to when he gets injured. Following the Sevilla game, there is an international break, so maybe he can get some time to recover before the club schedule recommences.

A comeback after the international break is conceivable at this point, but Barcelona will probably evaluate whether he is ready, rather than decide on a specific date for his return.

Who Will Replace Andreas Christensen?

Gerard Martin made an instant appearance in the Sevilla game when introduced for Christensen, giving Flick further central defensive choice.

Martin, who took part in Flick’s defensive rotation earlier this season, will probably vie for other spots in the team when Christensen is absent. Barcelona also have Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde, who are capable of playing there too. Pau Cubarsi is another pivotal alternative.

This absence is even more striking as Barcelona have limited natural centre-back depth following Ronald Araujo’s loan departure.

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