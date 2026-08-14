FC Barcelona Shortlist Luis Suárez as Alternative to Julián Álvarez Amid Transfer Uncertainty

Barcelona have reportedly added Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez to their list of potential targets as the Catalan giants continue to face uncertainty over their pursuit of Julián Álvarez.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keeping the Colombian forward in mind should negotiations for Álvarez fail to produce an agreement. However, Suárez is not currently considered the club’s primary target, with Barcelona still focused on finding a way to bring the Atlético Madrid striker to Camp Nou.

Romano reported on Friday that Barcelona could begin exploring alternative options more seriously next week if the situation surrounding Álvarez remains unresolved. The development highlights the club’s desire to have a contingency plan in place rather than allowing their attacking recruitment strategy to depend entirely on one player.

Suárez has established himself as a key attacking figure at Sporting and would present his own challenges for Barcelona to sign. The Portuguese club are understood to be reluctant to part ways with the striker, particularly after his impressive contribution since arriving at the club.

The 28-year-old Colombian reportedly enjoyed a prolific debut campaign, scoring 38 goals in 53 appearances across competitions. His previous experience in Spanish football with Almería could also make him an appealing option for Barcelona as they assess possible alternatives in the market.

Despite Suárez’s emergence on the shortlist, Álvarez remains Barcelona’s preferred choice. The Argentine forward’s future at Atlético, however, continues to generate considerable uncertainty.

Atlético have consistently maintained that they do not want to sell Álvarez. The striker is tied to the Madrid club until 2030 and reportedly has a €500 million release clause in his contract. Atlético chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has also publicly dismissed the possibility of a sale, even in response to reports of bids worth around €200 million.

The situation became more complicated after Álvarez indicated during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that he wanted to leave Atlético, suggesting that parting ways could benefit both him and the club.

For now, though, Álvarez remains involved with Diego Simeone’s squad. Following his return from the World Cup, the forward initially worked individually before joining his teammates for first-team training on Wednesday.

Barcelona therefore face a difficult balancing act. While the club continues to pursue its preferred target, the emergence of Suárez as a possible alternative gives the Spanish giants another avenue should the Álvarez operation ultimately prove impossible to complete.