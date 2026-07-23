FC Barcelona Sign Karim Adeyemi Until 2031: All Details Behind €22m Deal From Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona have officially announced the signing of German international forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on July 23. The 24-year-old attacker has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that keeps him at Camp Nou through June 2031. The reigning La Liga champions secured Adeyemi for an initial fixed fee of €22 million (£19 million), accompanied by performance-related add-ons and a future sell-on clause negotiated by Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi Flick Reunion Key to Transfer

The move facilitates a high-profile reunion between Adeyemi and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. During Flick’s tenure as manager of the Germany national team, he handed a teenage Adeyemi his senior international debut in 2021.

Flick’s tactical blueprint at Barcelona relies heavily on explosive transitions, pressing, and dynamic wing play—attributes that match Adeyemi’s rapid acceleration and vertical directness.

🔵🔴 Official, confirmed. Karim Adeyemi has joined Barcelona from BVB. ⚡️ €22m plus €7m add-ons and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/OIQIXydIic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2026

“FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi, who has signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031,” the Catalan club confirmed in an official statement.

Transfer Fee: €22m (£19m) initial + performance add-ons

Contract Length: 5 Years (Valid through June 2031)

Previous Club: Borussia Dortmund (146 apps, 36 goals)

Primary Role: Winger / Forward

End of Four-Year Dortmund Chapter

Adeyemi arrives in Spain following a productive four-year stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, having joined BVB from Austrian powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg in 2022.

Across 146 competitive matches for Dortmund, Adeyemi registered 36 goals while providing crucial width during major domestic and European campaigns, including BVB’s run to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

Tactical Impact on Barcelona’s Attack

Adeyemi’s arrival reinforces Barcelona’s forward line alongside recent summer recruits, offering versatility across both flanks as well as a central focal point when required. His speed and direct dribbling capability provide essential depth for Barcelona as they defend their La Liga crown and mount a serious charge in the UEFA Champions League.