FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Prediction: The high-octane 2026-27 La Liga season will continue and it will come to Camp Nou for the first time in the edition, with FC Barcelona set to host Athletic Club on August 28, Friday. The reigning champions already made a bright start to the season with a comprehensive win over Elche and will host Athletic Club in high spirits at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The Blaugrana etched history in the previous La Liga season by becoming the first side to win every single home fixture. They had beaten Elche by a commanding 4-0 margin with an attacking approach and will hope for more of the same on Friday. It is also likely to mark the debut for Rodri, who FC Barcelona got from Manchester City for a sum of €76.5 million. It will be even more monumental, given the 30-year-old will mark his first appearance in Barca shirt at home.

As for Athletic, they had a tough opening game, losing to Sevilla 3-1 in their opening fixture. The loss largely came on the back of an early red card to Yuri Berchiche. Edin Terzic, who took over from Ernesto Valverde in the summer after spending his entire coaching or managerial career so far at Borussia Dortmund, had an incredibly tough start to his stint. Known for his bold tactics even in the face of defeat, it will be interesting to see whether or not Terzic can stick to the offensive game plan, especially against FC Barcelona, given Camp Nou remains their fortress.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

The hosts are likely to be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji as both are long-term absentees due to knee injuries. Gavi remains doubtful too due to the same reason.

FC Barcelona starting predicted XI: Eric García Martret, Jules Olivier Koundé, Andreas Bødtker Christensen, Pau Cubarsí Paredes, João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo, Marc Bernal Casas, Pedro González López, Fermín López Martín, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

For Athletic Club, Berchiche remains suspended after being given red card in the last match. Daniel Vivian, Unai Eguiluz and Nico Serrano are sidelined due to injuries.

Athletic Club starting predicted XI: Unai Simón Mendibil, Adama Boiro Boiro, Aitor Paredes Casamichana, Yeray Álvarez López, Jesús Areso Blanco, Peio Canales, Beñat Gerenabarrena, Álex Berenguer Remiro, Oihan Sancet Tirapu, Nicholas Williams Arthuer, Gorka Guruzeta Rodríguez.

Where to watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2026-27 Match in India?

The match in India begins at 12:30 AM IST on August 28, Friday. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website. There is no live telecast of the fixture in India.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27, Prediction

While FC Barcelona are red-hot favourites, one cannot afford to take Athletic Club for granted. They can certainly throw some punches but the defending champions are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: FC Barcelona: 3 – 1 Athletic Club.