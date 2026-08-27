LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

The high-octane 2026-27 La Liga season will continue and it will come to Camp Nou for the first time in the edition, with FC Barcelona set to host Athletic Club on August 28, Friday.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: FC Barcelona X)
FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: FC Barcelona X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 16:58 IST

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Prediction: The high-octane 2026-27 La Liga season will continue and it will come to Camp Nou for the first time in the edition, with FC Barcelona set to host Athletic Club on August 28, Friday. The reigning champions already made a bright start to the season with a comprehensive win over Elche and will host Athletic Club in high spirits at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The Blaugrana etched history in the previous La Liga season by becoming the first side to win every single home fixture. They had beaten Elche by a commanding 4-0 margin with an attacking approach and will hope for more of the same on Friday. It is also likely to mark the debut for Rodri, who FC Barcelona got from Manchester City for a sum of €76.5 million. It will be even more monumental, given the 30-year-old will mark his first appearance in Barca shirt at home.

You Might Be Interested In

As for Athletic, they had a tough opening game, losing to Sevilla 3-1 in their opening fixture. The loss largely came on the back of an early red card to Yuri Berchiche. Edin Terzic, who took over from Ernesto Valverde in the summer after spending his entire coaching or managerial career so far at Borussia Dortmund, had an incredibly tough start to his stint. Known for his bold tactics even in the face of defeat, it will be interesting to see whether or not Terzic can stick to the offensive game plan, especially against FC Barcelona, given Camp Nou remains their fortress.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

The hosts are likely to be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji as both are long-term absentees due to knee injuries. Gavi remains doubtful too due to the same reason.

FC Barcelona starting predicted XI: Eric García Martret, Jules Olivier Koundé, Andreas Bødtker Christensen, Pau Cubarsí Paredes, João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo, Marc Bernal Casas, Pedro González López, Fermín López Martín, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

For Athletic Club, Berchiche remains suspended after being given red card in the last match. Daniel Vivian, Unai Eguiluz and Nico Serrano are sidelined due to injuries.

Athletic Club starting predicted XI: Unai Simón Mendibil, Adama Boiro Boiro, Aitor Paredes Casamichana, Yeray Álvarez López, Jesús Areso Blanco, Peio Canales, Beñat Gerenabarrena, Álex Berenguer Remiro, Oihan Sancet Tirapu, Nicholas Williams Arthuer, Gorka Guruzeta Rodríguez.

Where to watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2026-27 Match in India?

The match in India begins at 12:30 AM IST on August 28, Friday. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website. There is no live telecast of the fixture in India.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27, Prediction

While FC Barcelona are red-hot favourites, one cannot afford to take Athletic Club for granted. They can certainly throw some punches but the defending champions are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: FC Barcelona: 3 – 1 Athletic Club.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Tags: AthleticFC BarcelonaLa LigaLa Liga 2026-27

RELATED News

After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: Sonal Dinusha’s 133 Heroics Deny India Victory as Sri Lanka Force Epic Follow-On Draw in Colombo

India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

LATEST NEWS

The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Deja Vu’ Moment Ends In Eviction; ‘How Dare You? I Am An…’

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

When Real Estate Meets Broadway: Inside Prateek Group’s Most Theatrical Evening yet

Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Rs 22,006 Crore Claims, Rs 6.5 Crore Payout: Why NCLT Approved Subhash Chandra’s 99.97% Haircut Insolvency Plan

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

Yamaha YZF-R2 Price, Features And Comparison: Check Specs, Variants And Rivals

Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
FC Barcelona vs Athletic, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS