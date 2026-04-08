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Home > Sports News > FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

FC Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg. Robert Lewandowski’s form boosts Barcelona, while Diego Simeone’s side seeks revival. Match streams on Sony LIV and airs on Sony Sports Network.

FCB vs ATM Champions League (Image Credit: FC Barcelona via Instagram)
FCB vs ATM Champions League (Image Credit: FC Barcelona via Instagram)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 8, 2026 15:50:25 IST

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FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

FC Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final, just days after their intense La Liga clash.

Barcelona head into this encounter brimming with confidence after a dramatic 2-1 win at the Metropolitano, where Robert Lewandowski struck late to seal victory. The Catalan giants have also been dominant in Europe, cruising past Newcastle United 8-3 on aggregate, showcasing their attacking firepower.

In contrast, Atletico Madrid are under pressure, having lost three matches in a row. Diego Simeone’s side has slipped to fourth in La Liga and will be eager to respond on the big stage. Despite their recent dip, Atletico showed resilience in the previous round, edging past Tottenham Hotspur 7-5 on aggregate. With Barcelona in top form and Atletico seeking redemption, this quarter-final opener promises a high-intensity battle between two familiar rivals.

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Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Champions League 2025-26

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 9, 2026. 2026.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Live  App and Website. It will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Head-to-Head Record:
FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have met 250 times across all competitions. Barcelona hold the advantage with 115 wins, while Atletico have secured 78 victories, and 57 matches have ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Also Read: HYK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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