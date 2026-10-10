FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs CFC ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: FC Goa will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 campaign against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, October 10, as the two sides prepare for an exciting encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The fixture is the second match of the new ISL season, which returns to the traditional home-and-away format.

As Indian football prepares to kick off a new season, both sides will hope to open their accounts with a win and three points. Viewers can watch the match live on TV and online, with the league providing free streaming on YouTube for the 2026/27 season.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Where to Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC? The game between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, commonly called the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The game will be the first of the new campaign for Chennaiyin FC as the club opens the campaign with three consecutive away games. The Marina Machans have completed eight weeks of pre-season and added new signings to their squad before the competition.

But FC Goa will look to utilise the home advantage as they get their league season underway. The Gaurs have also had some experience of continental action, which will prepare them to challenge for match fitness ahead of the domestic season.

The two teams played a 1-1 draw when they last met in March 2026, so there could be plenty of drama when they meet again. Source.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2026/27 match take place?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

What time will the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match be played?

The match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Goa.

Where to watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India?

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the television broadcast rights for the ISL 2026/27 season.

Where to watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming in India?

Fans can stream the match live on YouTube, giving supporters a free option to follow the action online.

Also Read: Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?