FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier in India?

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier LIVE Streaming: FC Goa will face Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag in a one-off preliminary-stage playoff of the AFC Champions League Two at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan on Wednesday, August 12. The winner will qualify for the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Two group stage, while the losing side will enter the group stage of the AFC Challenge League. FC Goa qualified for the playoff after winning the 2025/26 Super Cup, while East Bengal, the 2025/26 ISL champions, are also in the preliminary stage and face Kuwait’s Al-Arabi. Here are all the details, including the match date, kick-off time, venue and live streaming information.

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs FK Arkadag, AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag, AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Venue: Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag, Turkmenistan

Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag, Turkmenistan Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST

Where to Watch FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live on TV?

The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League Two qualifier will not be broadcast on any television channel in India. The latest information available on Wednesday, August 12, confirms that there is no TV broadcast announced for Indian viewers.

How to Watch FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming?

There is no confirmed update on where the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League Two qualifier will be live-streamed in India as of Wednesday, August 12. Fans should check the official AFC and FC Goa platforms for any last-minute announcement regarding streaming or live match coverage.

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Qualification Scenario

The match is a winner-takes-all preliminary-stage playoff, with the victorious team earning a place in the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Two group stage. The losing side will instead enter the group stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League. The AFC’s official preliminary-stage schedule lists FC Arkadag as the home team against FC Goa at the Arkadag Stadium on August 12.

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 Group Stage Scenario

The winners of the preliminary-stage ties in the West Region will join the confirmed teams in the AFC Champions League Two group-stage draw. The draw is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on August 18, with the West Region group stage comprising 16 teams divided into four pots.

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Match Prediction

FC Goa face a difficult challenge away from home against an FK Arkadag side that has established itself as one of Turkmenistan’s strongest clubs. Arkadag also have recent continental experience, having featured in the AFC Champions League Two in the previous campaign. FC Goa, however, will be determined to secure another appearance in the second-tier Asian competition after reaching the knockout stage in the previous season. The one-off nature of the fixture means both teams are likely to approach the contest cautiously, but FC Goa’s continental experience could prove valuable in a closely fought encounter.