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Home > Sports News > FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag will not be broadcast or live-streamed in India during their AFC Champions League Two qualifier, leaving Indian football fans without live viewing access. FC Goa explained that AFC regulations give preliminary-round broadcast rights to the home team, meaning there is no confirmed Indian TV or streaming option for the crucial clash.

FC Goa's AFC Champions League Two Qualifier against FK Arkadag will not be broadcast in India. Image Credit: X/@FCGoaOfficial
FC Goa's AFC Champions League Two Qualifier against FK Arkadag will not be broadcast in India. Image Credit: X/@FCGoaOfficial

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 14:36 IST

FC Goa Live Streaming: FC Goa released a statement on why their AFC Champions League Two Qualifier match against FK Arkadag will not be broadcast. The Indian Super League (ISL) club explained that the broadcast rights are held by the home team, and hence the match can not be watched in India. The statement from FC Goa comes amidst the fact that East Bengal’s qualifier match against Al Arabi will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Why FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Will Not be Broadcast?



Only the winner of the single-off playoff in Turkmenistan will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2 group stage, but the truth is that Indian fans won’t get a chance to see FC Goa’s big intercontinental clash on live broadcasts or streaming services. FC Goa revealed the matter in a press release on their social media accounts, stating simply the fact: the host team owns the television rights for the first stages.

“As per the AFC Competition Regulations, the broadcast rights for the Preliminary Rounds of the AFC Champions League Two are held by the home club. As a result, FC Goa has no control over the production, distribution or broadcast of tomorrow’s fixture,” the Gaurs said in a statement posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account. 

AFC Champions League Two Qualifier Live Streaming

Without a broadcast deal, Indian football fans will have no official live-streaming option to access the AFC Champions League 2 playoff match of FC Goa online. Goa and East Bengal are the only two Indian clubs vying for places in the AFC Champions League 2 group stage. FC Goa is scheduled to play against FK Arkadag in Turkmenistan, whereas East Bengal will welcome the Kuwaiti club Al Arabi SC in Kolkata.

Contrary to the situation for FC Goa’s game, the clash between East Bengal and Al Arabi is going to be available for streaming on the FanCode app and the FanCode website in India. The victorious teams of the respective playoff encounters will go through to the AFC Champions League 2 group stage.

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FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed
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FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed
FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed
FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed
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