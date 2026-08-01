FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch FCT vs BVB Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund will look to end their disappointing pre-season run when they face FC Tokyo in an international club friendly at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, August 1. Niko Kovac’s side head into the match after suffering back-to-back defeats, including a 1-0 loss to Cerezo Osaka in midweek. However, Dortmund have received a major boost with several FIFA World Cup stars expected to return to the squad. FC Tokyo, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after securing a 2-1 win over Nagoya Grampus in their previous outing. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Match Details

Match: FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Venue: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan Kick-off Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Live on TV?

The FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund pre-season friendly will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund club friendly on Borussia Dortmund’s official YouTube channel and BVB TV, subject to regional availability.

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Borussia Dortmund are expected to welcome back several of their FIFA World Cup stars after they were rested during the defeat to Cerezo Osaka. Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Waldemar Anton and Carney Chukwuemeka are all in contention to feature as Niko Kovac looks to end his side’s losing streak. FC Tokyo have no major injury concerns and are likely to field a strong lineup after their recent victory over Nagoya Grampus.

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Playing XIs

FC Tokyo Predicted XI: Hayate Tanaka; Sei Muroya, Alexander Scholz, Hayato Inamura, Kento Hashimoto; Yuta Sugawara, Kyota Tokiwa, Takahiro Ko, Kota Tawaratsumida; Marcelo Ryan, Motoki Nagakura.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Alexander Meyer; Joane Gadou, Filippo Mane, Luca Reggiani; Yan Couto, Jobe Bellingham, Carney Chukwuemeka, Almugera Kabar; Takato Yamamoto, Samuele Inacio; Serhou Guirassy.

FC Tokyo vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund should benefit from the return of several first-team regulars after rotating heavily in their previous outing. FC Tokyo are capable of causing problems, but the Bundesliga side are expected to have enough quality to bounce back with a narrow victory.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 1-2 Borussia Dortmund.