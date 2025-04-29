Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Feels Like a Dream’: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock Against Gujarat Titans

‘Feels Like a Dream’: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock Against Gujarat Titans

Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the IPL with a breathtaking century for Rajasthan Royals, sealing an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. At just 14 years old and playing only his third match, Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

‘Feels Like a Dream’: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock Against Gujarat Titans

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes century for Rajasthan Royals, becomes youngest to score a T20 ton, calls it "a dream come true."


14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a sensational performance for the Rajasthan Royals, smashing a brilliant century and leading his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Playing only his third match in the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

“It Feels Really Good,” Says Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock

Suryavanshi reached the incredible milestone by scoring a hundred in just 35 deliveries, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history. His feat is only behind Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors, achieved back in 2013.

Reflecting on his extraordinary innings after the match, Suryavanshi spoke about the emotions surrounding his first IPL hundred and how he managed to stay composed under pressure.

“It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings. What I’ve been practicing for the last three-four months, the result is showing. I don’t see the ground so much, just focus on the ball,” Suryavanshi said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“No Fear,” Suryavanshi Focused on His Game

He also credited his batting partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, for playing a crucial role in helping him stay confident during the innings. “Batting with him [Jaiswal] gives me confidence because he keeps very positive and giving me advice, so it becomes easy to bat with him,” he added.

Describing the moment as surreal, he said, “It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL.”

When asked if he feels pressure now that bowlers might target him in future matches, Suryavanshi remained unfazed.

“No, no fear. [On if bowlers will target him] I’m not thinking about all that, I am just focusing on playing,” he said.

Also Read: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL And T20 Records With Fastest Century For Rajasthan Royals Against Gujarat Titans

Filed under

fastest 100 in ipl fastest century in ipl gujarat titans vs rajasthan royals standings ipl 2025 stats Ishant Sharma Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi vaibhav suryavanshi age vaibhav suryavanshi birth place vaibhav suryavanshi ipl price

Four minors aged 4 to 18

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois
Polls close in four Atlan

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In
14-year-old Vaibhav Surya

‘Feels Like a Dream’: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock Against Gujarat Titans
India's Yojna Patel calls

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owa

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...
Canada Election 2025: Vot

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN

‘Pakistan Is A Rogue State, Fuels Global Terrorism’: India’s Deputy Envoy Yojna Patel At UN

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory Remarks

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

Entertainment

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After