Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the IPL with a breathtaking century for Rajasthan Royals, sealing an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. At just 14 years old and playing only his third match, Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a sensational performance for the Rajasthan Royals, smashing a brilliant century and leading his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Playing only his third match in the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

“It Feels Really Good,” Says Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Historic Knock

Suryavanshi reached the incredible milestone by scoring a hundred in just 35 deliveries, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history. His feat is only behind Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors, achieved back in 2013.

Reflecting on his extraordinary innings after the match, Suryavanshi spoke about the emotions surrounding his first IPL hundred and how he managed to stay composed under pressure.

“It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings. What I’ve been practicing for the last three-four months, the result is showing. I don’t see the ground so much, just focus on the ball,” Suryavanshi said.

“No Fear,” Suryavanshi Focused on His Game

He also credited his batting partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, for playing a crucial role in helping him stay confident during the innings. “Batting with him [Jaiswal] gives me confidence because he keeps very positive and giving me advice, so it becomes easy to bat with him,” he added.

Describing the moment as surreal, he said, “It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL.”

When asked if he feels pressure now that bowlers might target him in future matches, Suryavanshi remained unfazed.

“No, no fear. [On if bowlers will target him] I’m not thinking about all that, I am just focusing on playing,” he said.

