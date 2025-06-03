‘Feels Like Diwali’: Bengaluru City Erupts in Celebration As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finally Win IPL After 18 Years

June 3, 2025, will go down as a historic day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their millions of loyal fans. After 18 long seasons filled with near-misses and heartbreaks, RCB finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy

June 3, 2025, will go down as a historic day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their millions of loyal fans.

June 3, 2025, will go down as a historic day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their millions of loyal fans. After 18 long seasons filled with near-misses and heartbreaks, RCB finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB’s journey has always been emotional — a team with huge fan support but no title to show for it. But this time, things were different. This time, they got it right.

Patidar Leads, Kohli Shines in Final Battle

Rajat Patidar, who led the team this season, proved to be a calm and focused captain. After being asked to bat first, RCB posted a competitive 190/9 in 20 overs. The innings had its ups and downs, but a solid start and powerful finish made the difference.

Virat Kohli, the heart and soul of the franchise since 2008, played a vital knock of 43 off 35 balls. He anchored the innings during the crucial middle overs before others stepped up.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone added valuable runs in the end, with some clean hitting that gave the scoreboard a final push.

Punjab Kings, in response, put up a strong fight. But despite their efforts, they fell just 6 runs short. And with that, the moment finally arrived — RCB were IPL champions.

Virat Kohli’s Tears Steal the Spotlight

The most emotional moment of the night came not with a six or a wicket, but with tears.

As the final ball was bowled and the last Punjab batter walked back, Virat Kohli, visibly overwhelmed, dropped to his knees. He was seen crying, hands covering his face. This victory meant more than just a trophy. For him, it was the end of a long wait — 18 seasons of giving his all to a team that finally made it.

VIRAT KOHLI IN TEARS – THE DREAM MOMENT FOR THE GOAT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jPxUsccRUL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025

“For someone who’s been with RCB from day one, this was everything,” a fan at the stadium said, trying to hold back tears himself.

Bengaluru Turns Into a Sea of Red and Gold

Back home, the city of Bengaluru exploded with celebration.

Bangalore scenes 💥🔥 Not only Bangalore but firecrackers are bursting everywhere in India…#RCB #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/rT0eqW7F80 — A (@Altaf_Tweets_) June 3, 2025

Within minutes of the win, streets were packed with fans waving RCB flags, lighting fireworks, and dancing to the chant of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” — a phrase that’s become a symbol of the team’s hope and struggle.

Crackers echoed across neighborhoods, building terraces were glowing with flashing lights, and people hugged strangers in joy. Entire roads were blocked by dancing crowds, and horns blared in celebration.

“It feels like Diwali and Independence Day rolled into one,” a local shopkeeper in Indiranagar laughed.

Social Media Flooded With Joy

Online, the celebration was just as wild. Fans flooded platforms like X and Instagram with emotional messages, memes, and videos from past seasons. Hashtags like #RCBChampions and #KohliFinally lifted off instantly. People shared old clips of Kohli’s speeches, heartbreaking eliminations, and even mocked the team’s long-standing “chokers” tag — now officially erased.

This win didn’t just break a streak. It broke the internet.

End of the ‘Unlucky’ Tag

RCB had often been seen as the most unfortunate team in IPL history — always loaded with star players but somehow never going all the way. But under Rajat Patidar’s leadership, that label has finally been thrown out the window.

The team this year showed grit, balance, and belief. From smart auction moves to consistent performances, RCB looked like a side with a mission — and they delivered.

“This isn’t just a win. It’s a message,” said a fan on X. “We waited. We believed. And now we celebrate.”

A City That Will Not Sleep Tonight

Right now, Bengaluru is glowing — not just from lights, but from pride.

People are still on the streets, many refusing to go home. Every car has an RCB flag. Every rooftop has a fan celebrating. And everywhere, chants of “RCB! RCB!” echo through the night.

This wasn’t just a cricket win. It was the victory of patience, loyalty, and dreams finally coming true.

The city will wear red and gold proudly for days to come — because this time, the cup is finally Namde.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act