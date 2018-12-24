Femina has brought the four sports superstars Hima Das, Swapna Barman, Rahi Sarnobat and Vinesh Phogat in one frame for January edition cover page. All the four sportswomen look beautiful and stylish as they strike a pose for the cameras.

Femina has featured India’s most popular sportspersons on the cover page on the magazine for the January edition. These sportspersons include Asian games medallist Hima Das, Swapna Barman, Rahi Sarnobat and Vinesh Phogat. Femina team has shared a photograph on Instagram. The new edition of the magazine titled ‘Newsmakers, Gamechangers’, has given a sneek peek into the lives of these athletes.

In the photographs, all the medallists look beautiful in the uber cool look. Vinesh Phogat has even shared a photograph on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she mentioned that it had been an amazing experience with Femina while shooting with all the ladies.

Asian Games medallists Hima Das, Swapna Barman, Rahi Sarnobat and Vinesh Phogat look uber cool as the cover girls of a fashion magazine Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/s2nH94k7SM pic.twitter.com/6YMICZEDm9 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 23, 2018

Phogat and Sarnobat had bagged a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. They became the winner of women’s 50 kgs freestyle wrestling category and women’s 25 m pistol event, respectively. Athlete Hima Das had won a gold medal in women’s 4 x 400 m relay event while Swapna Barman had won gold in women’s Heptathlon atheletics event in the 2018 Asian Games.

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Vinesh Phogat belongs to the same family background of Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat.

