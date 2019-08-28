Feroz Shah Kotla: The social media have users come down heavily on Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for renaming iconic Feroz Shah Kotla to Arun Jaitley Stadium. Jaitley died last week. The Twiter users have now suggested renaming monuments of the country after late senior BJP leaders.

Feroz Shah Kotla: The Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Tuesday decision to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium did not go well with the social media users. They slammed the cricket body for renaming the stadium in memory of former finance minister Arun Jaitley who died on Saturday, August 24, at Delhi’s AIIMS.

The renaming ceremony will be held on September 12. Also, a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be named after India skipper Virat Kohli. The DDCA president Rajat Sharma said that it was Jaitley’s efforts that players like Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.

Twitter users strongly opposed the DDCA for renaming the stadium. Many netizens posted tweets, harshly criticizing the decision. Some even suggested that the names of the country’s monuments should also be renamed.

Taking a dig at the cricket body, a netizen said that world-famous monuments and country’s institutions should be renamed. The names he suggested are Taj Mahal to Sushma Mahal, Qutub Minar to Atal Minar, Defence Ministry to Mahohar Bhawan.

While attaching memories with the Feroz Shah Kotla, a Twitter user said that the historical stadium would always remain same for him. Her opined that rechristening the stadium is like an attack on his personal memories attached to it.

Another social media user said that by renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley stadium, 136 years of history has been wiped out in a matter of minutes.

Here are the social media reactions:

DDCA to rename Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium 👏🏻 Several monuments and institutions should be renamed – ●Taj Mahal – Sushma Mahal

●Qutub Minar – Atal Minar

●Defence Ministry – Manohar Bhawan Futuristic advice 👇🏻

-Gaushalas should be rename as Yog-shala after Yogi — Chai Waala (@chaiwaalabhakt) August 27, 2019

This historic stadium would always be Feroz Shah Kotla for me. My opinion of the late politician is irrelevant here. As a cricket lover who has watched so many games there, #DDCA renaming it as Arun Jaitley Stadium feels like an attack on my own beautiful memories. #KotlaForever pic.twitter.com/l1Bpsv3Rig — Mrinal (@ma25tweets) August 27, 2019

By renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley stadium 136 years of history has been wiped out in a matter of minutes. Pavilion could have been named as Arun Jaitley Pavilion. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 27, 2019

The BJP government should not give the name of Arun Jaitley to Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium because this culture is from Congress. They should stay away from this culture if they want to rule the country for a long time.#ArunJaitleyStadium #Delhi — Pratik Vanzare🇮🇳 (@VanzarePratik) August 28, 2019

Only an hour after announcement was made on Twitter, the DDCA posted a confusing tweet saying that the stadium has been named after Jaitley, but the name of the ground will remain as Feroz Shah Kotla.

A Twitter user suggested the DDCA to not stop here, instead rename the fielding positions like Savar cover, extra Savar cover, deep extra Savar cover. He was referring to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as the father of Hindutva.

Another Twitter user asked whether the pitch and outfield will have different names as well.

Why just stop at the stadium and ground. Rename the fielding positions also.

Cover – Savarcover, Extra Savarcover, Deep Extra Savarcover, etc. — The Angry Odia (@AngryOdia) August 27, 2019

Will the pitch and the outfield have a different name as well ? — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) August 27, 2019

