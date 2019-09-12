Union Minister Amit Shah has renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley stadium. The ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday renamed Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi after former finance minister Arun Jaitley during a ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Minister also unveiled the Indian team captain Virat Kohli stand in the renaming ceremony.

Virat Kohli now joins the legends like Mohinder Amarnath and Bishan Singh Bedi while honoring the cricket star of having stands after his name. Other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also stands after their name at their home grounds.

The District Cricket Association had announced to change the stadium name after Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last after a prolonged illness in last month. Meanwhile, the authority had announced that the ground will continue to be called Feroz Shah Kotla.

Jaitley, who was the president of DDCA from 1999 to 2013, had played an important role in renovating the stadium. The authority is paying rich tribute to the former finance minister. The 66-year-old BJP leader passed away at the AIIMS hospital in the national capital. Jaitley had been a four-time member of Rajya Sabha also became a cabinet minister in the government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. Jaitley’s family members were also present at the function.

While Virat Kohli, an Indian skipper has scored 6749 runs in 79 Test matches. In ODI’s he has scored 11,520 runs in 239 matches with an average of 60.31. The BCCI selection committee on Thursday has also announced Kohli’s name for the 3-match Test series against South Africa. The 15-member squad will be headed by Virat Kohli.

