Ferran Torres Agrees Personal Terms With PSG As Barcelona Exit Moves Closer For FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with the Spain international now pushing for a move to the French champions.

According to reports from L’Équipe-linked sources, Torres has agreed to a five-year contract with PSG, while MARCA claims the 26-year-old has given the Parisian club the green light to continue negotiations with Barcelona.

However, the agreement between Torres and PSG does not mean the transfer has been completed. The two clubs must still reach an agreement over a fee before the forward can officially move to Paris.

PSG’s interest in Torres has been building for some time. The French champions reportedly identified him as a potential attacking addition earlier in the summer and have now intensified their efforts to complete the deal.

Reports indicate that negotiations could centre around a fee of approximately €50 million. That figure remains a reported valuation rather than a confirmed final transfer price, with the structure of the potential deal still to be settled.

The situation could work in PSG’s favour because Torres has entered a significant stage of his Barcelona contract. The forward is tied to the Catalan club until June 2027, meaning Barcelona must decide whether to sell him now or risk entering the final year of his deal without securing an extension.

Barcelona signed Torres from Manchester City in January 2022 after reaching an agreement with the Premier League club the previous December. He committed to a five-year contract, with his release clause reportedly set at €1 billion.

Despite that enormous clause, Barcelona have previously been open to considering reasonable offers for the player, particularly given the financial implications surrounding his future.

Torres is coming off an impressive 2025-26 campaign, scoring 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions. His ability to operate as a central striker or from either wing has also enhanced his value.

That versatility is believed to be one of the qualities attracting PSG manager Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach is already familiar with Torres from his time in charge of the national team and could see him as a useful addition to his attacking options.

For PSG, the potential signing would provide another experienced forward entering his prime years. Torres has already played for Manchester City and Barcelona while also representing Spain at international level.

For now, the deal remains incomplete. Torres and PSG have reportedly settled their personal terms, but Barcelona and the Ligue 1 champions still need to agree on the financial details.

If the clubs reach an agreement, Torres could leave Camp Nou after five seasons and begin a new chapter in Paris.