Ferran Torres to PSG? Barcelona Reject Opening Offer Despite Spain World Cup Winner’s Desire to Leave

Ferran Torres Transfer Update: According to a report from the Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) initial offer for Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres, and further talks are anticipated. Barcelona received PSG’s bid last Monday, although it is far less than the Catalan team’s assessment of Torres.

How much money did PSG offer Barcelona for Ferran Torres?

Reportedly, PSG have submitted a Euro 40 million fixed-fee offer for Ferran Torres, but Barcelona have rejected the proposal, demanding a significantly higher figure before considering the departure of the Spanish international. Torres has already agreed personal terms with PSG and is eager to complete the move as soon as possible — a situation Barcelona are fully aware of.

However, according to reports, Barca will not give their “final approval” until PSG’s offer reaches their valuation of the Spanish international, who played a key role in Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph and remains highly valued across Europe.

Barcelona values Ferran Torres highly

Notably, Barcelona believe Torres is worth much more because of his performances for Spain, his international experience and his age. At 26, they feel the current offer is too low. More talks are expected in the coming days as both clubs look for an agreement. PSG are keen to add experienced players to their squad ahead of the new season.

Ferran Torres wins FIFA World Cup 2026 for Spain

In the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, Ferran Torres struck the winning goal in the 106th minute of extra time to hand Spain a 1-0 victory and their second world title. Lionel Messi-led Argentina had spent much of the final under pressure as Spain dominated possession and created the better chances, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept Lionel Scaloni’s side in the contest with a series of outstanding saves.

Spain continue fine form thanks to Ferran Torres’ winner vs Argentina

The match swung further in Spain’s favour during second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi, forcing Argentina to play extra time with 10 men. Spain thought they had taken the lead early in the additional period through Nico Williams, only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Torres eventually broke the deadlock six minutes later, latching onto Williams’ knockdown before firing into the roof of the net. The victory secured Spain’s first World Cup title since 2010 and extended Luis de la Fuente’s side’s unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches.

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