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Home > Sports News > Ferran Torres Transfer News: FC Barcelona Forward Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report

Ferran Torres Transfer News: FC Barcelona Forward Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report

Spain and FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is all set to exit the Spanish Club and is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a big move, as confirmed to the ESPN Sources.

Ferran Torres Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report. Image Credit: AFP
Ferran Torres Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 08:39 IST

Spain and FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is all set to exit the Spanish Club and is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a big move, as confirmed to the ESPN Sources. The clubs have reached a seminal deal of €50 million ($58m) as the move is expected to officially be announced in the coming few days.

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FC Barcelona were open to retaining Ferran Torres

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Barcelona had declined an initial offer of €40 million from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Torres, although negotiations are still in progress. Barcelona was open to retaining Torres and even extending his contract. However, with only one year remaining on his current deal, the club agreed to facilitate a transfer following his request to leave.

At 26, Torres joins PSG on a high note, having scored the decisive goal for Spain in the World Cup final against Argentina. He will reunite with coach Luis Enrique, under whom he previously played for the Spanish national team, and will enhance the depth of one of Europe’s most formidable attacking lines.

Initially a winger, Torres has transitioned to a central role in recent years and is anticipated to serve as a No. 9 in Paris following Gonçalo Ramos’s transfer to AC Milan. Last season, Torres scored 21 goals for Barcelona, and his departure leaves the Spanish champions without a clear striker, as Robert Lewandowski has also exited the club, moving to the Chicago Fire.

Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez remains Barcelona’s primary target, but securing the deal has proven challenging, potentially necessitating the exploration of alternative options.

Paris Saint-Germain had recently retained the UEFA Euro Cup

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 Giants had recently retained the UEFA Super Cu[ with a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salsburg, Austria. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue netted goals to help the UEFA Champions League winners edge the Premier League club by 2-1. PSG, who have won the Champions League on consecutive occasions now, went 1-0 up in the 20th minute itself through a strike from Kvaratskhelia.

Although Aston Villa bounced back, thanks to a goal from Brian Madjo at the stroke of halftime, Doue put their side ahead. In the end, it was an uphill task for Aston Villa and they weren’t able to equalise or get ahead to put PSG under pressure.

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Ferran Torres Transfer News: FC Barcelona Forward Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report
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