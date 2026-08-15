Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Spain’s star-forward Ferran Torres from Spanish Giants FC Barcelona, with his contract running until the year 2031. The two clubs made the announcement on August 15, Saturday and while the financials were not disclosed, media reports have indicated that PSG shelled out €50 million ($57.83 million) to acquire the 26-year-old.

“Delighted to be beginning a new ​adventure at such an ambitious club as ⁠Paris St Germain” – Ferran Torres

“I’m delighted to be beginning a new ​adventure at such an ambitious club as ⁠Paris St Germain. I’d ​like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG’s football advisor) ​Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to ​help win as many trophies as possible,” Torres said in a statement.

Spain’s ​World Cup hero arrives in the French capital after scoring ‌an ⁠extra-time winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina. The forward scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for ​Barca in ​their last ⁠campaign as the club retained their LaLiga title. Torres joined Barcelona in 2022 ​after a brief spell at Premier League ​side ⁠Manchester City. He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and will be reunited with ⁠Luis ​Enrique, having previously played under ​the Spaniard during his time in charge of the national team.