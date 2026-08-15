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Home > Sports News > Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Spain's star-forward Ferran Torres from Spanish Giants FC Barcelona, with his contract running until the year 2031.

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward's Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside. (Image Credits: PSG X)
Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward's Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside. (Image Credits: PSG X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:31 IST

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Spain’s star-forward Ferran Torres from Spanish Giants FC Barcelona, with his contract running until the year 2031. The two clubs made the announcement on August 15, Saturday and while the financials were not disclosed, media reports have indicated that PSG shelled out €50 million ($57.83 million) to acquire the 26-year-old.

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“Delighted to be beginning a new ​adventure at such an ambitious club as ⁠Paris St Germain” – Ferran Torres

“I’m delighted to be beginning a new ​adventure at such an ambitious club as ⁠Paris St Germain. I’d ​like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG’s football advisor) ​Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to ​help win as many trophies as possible,” Torres said in a statement.

Spain’s ​World Cup hero arrives in the French capital after scoring ‌an ⁠extra-time winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina. The forward scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for ​Barca in ​their last ⁠campaign as the club retained their LaLiga title. Torres joined Barcelona in 2022 ​after a brief spell at Premier League ​side ⁠Manchester City. He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and will be reunited with ⁠Luis ​Enrique, having previously played under ​the Spaniard during his time in charge of the national team.

Paris Saint-Germain had recently retained the UEFA Euro Cup

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 Giants had recently retained the UEFA Super Cu[ with a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salsburg, Austria. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue netted goals to help the UEFA Champions League winners edge the Premier League club by 2-1. PSG, who have won the Champions League on consecutive occasions now, went 1-0 up in the 20th minute itself through a strike from Kvaratskhelia.

Although Aston Villa bounced back, thanks to a goal from Brian Madjo at the stroke of halftime, Doue put their side ahead. In the end, it was an uphill task for Aston Villa and they weren’t able to equalise or get ahead to put PSG under pressure. Having acquired the 26-year-old will only make them stronger than they already are.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside
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Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside
Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside
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