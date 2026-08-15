Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Spain’s star-forward Ferran Torres from Spanish Giants FC Barcelona, with his contract running until the year 2031. The two clubs made the announcement on August 15, Saturday and while the financials were not disclosed, media reports have indicated that PSG shelled out €50 million ($57.83 million) to acquire the 26-year-old.
“Delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain” – Ferran Torres
“I’m delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain. I’d like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG’s football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible,” Torres said in a statement.
Paris Saint-Germain had recently retained the UEFA Euro Cup
Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 Giants had recently retained the UEFA Super Cu[ with a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salsburg, Austria. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue netted goals to help the UEFA Champions League winners edge the Premier League club by 2-1. PSG, who have won the Champions League on consecutive occasions now, went 1-0 up in the 20th minute itself through a strike from Kvaratskhelia.
Although Aston Villa bounced back, thanks to a goal from Brian Madjo at the stroke of halftime, Doue put their side ahead. In the end, it was an uphill task for Aston Villa and they weren’t able to equalise or get ahead to put PSG under pressure. Having acquired the 26-year-old will only make them stronger than they already are.
(With inputs from Reuters)