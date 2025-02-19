‘Ferrari Has Every Ingredient To Win’: Lewis Hamilton Confident in Ferrari’s Championship Potential, Dismisses Retirement Plans

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton believes that Ferrari has "every ingredient" to win a world championship. The seven-time champion, who made a dramatic move from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter, is confident in the team’s potential.

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton believes that Ferrari has “every ingredient” to win a world championship. The seven-time champion, who made a dramatic move from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter, is confident in the team’s potential. Ferrari finished second to McLaren in last year’s constructors’ championship and has not won a title since 2008. However, Hamilton is optimistic about their chances this season.

“Yes,” Hamilton responded when asked if Ferrari is ready to win a championship. “I’ve worked with two world championship-winning teams before, and I know what a winning team looks and feels like. The passion here is like nothing you have ever seen. They have got every ingredient they need to win a world championship, it’s just about putting all the pieces together.”

He praised Ferrari’s leadership, saying, “We’ve got great leaders in Fred [Vasseur, team principal], John [Elkann, Ferrari president], and Benedetto [Vigna, Ferrari CEO], and everyone just has a really calm and good approach. No one is like, ‘we’re perfect in every single area.’ Everyone wants to elevate everywhere and they are leaving no stone unturned to do that.”

Hamilton Has No Plans to Retire

With seven world titles already under his belt, Hamilton remains determined to continue his F1 career. Asked if he would retire if he won an eighth championship, he said: “If I was fortunate enough to win another title, which is obviously what we are setting out to do, I don’t see myself stopping.”

Hamilton won his first title in 2008 with McLaren and secured six more with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020. In 2021, he narrowly missed out on his eighth title due to a controversial decision during the final race, which allowed Max Verstappen to claim the championship.

However, Hamilton insists that his focus is not on revenge but on achieving something new with Ferrari. “To me, it would be the first,” he explained. “Winning the championship for Ferrari is the first. That’s what I’m working towards. I don’t think about the number eight. I’m thinking about the first championship that the team’s won for some time.”

A New Challenge at Ferrari

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari marks only his second team change in an F1 career spanning three decades. He spent 12 years at Mercedes, building strong relationships and a deep understanding of the team. Moving to Ferrari, he acknowledges, is a huge challenge.

“I’ve always thought to myself, for me, I know how long it takes to build trust and grow within a team and grow with people,” Hamilton said. “I’ve experienced that with Mercedes, I’ve experienced that with McLaren, and I really cherish the longevity that I had within those places and the bonds that we created in that time. They don’t happen overnight.”

He added, “This step [to Ferrari] is huge. It couldn’t be any bigger. The organisation is massive. The passion adds to it from the fans, from the diversity, from the people within, for that desire to want to win. And you don’t want to let people down. You want to be able to deliver on your word.”

Hamilton’s Commitment to Excellence

Determined to make an impact at Ferrari, Hamilton has committed himself to self-improvement in every aspect of his career.

“How I decided to come into this year, my resolution, my mentality, is I need to elevate in absolutely every area of my side. My fitness, my time management, how I engage with my engineers, how much time I spend in the factory, all these different things. And I’ve definitely done that and I’m doing that and I will continue to do that in this strive for perfection and to achieve the success that I’m aiming to achieve. But it’s a lot of work, I have to say.”

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Hamilton and Ferrari to see if they can deliver on their championship ambitions.