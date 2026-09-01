Ferrari To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Michael Schumaker’s Debut, Sebastian Vettel To Perform Celebratory Lap

Ferrari is all set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher’s first Italian Grand Prix win along with a decade spent from 1996 to 2006. The present year marks 30 years since the 57-year-old joined Ferrari after leaving Benetton. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is also set to do a celebratory lap driving the legend’s car of Ferrari F2002 car.
Michael Suchmacher’s legendary career at Ferrari
“Three cars, one story. Three cars from different years in Michael’s Ferrari career will also be on display at Monza. Naturally, the 1996 F310, symbolising the beginning of that journey, alongside the 2006 248 F1, with which Michael brought his time racing in red to a close, as well as the Ferrari F2002, one of the most iconic cars of the Schumacher era.”
“In what was one of the most dominant seasons ever in Formula 1, Michael clinched the Drivers’ title in France in July, with six races to spare, while Ferrari clinched the Constructors’ World Championship in Hungary, with 15 wins from 17 races. This Saturday afternoon Rubens Barrichello, Michael’s team-mate throughout the five consecutive Drivers’ Championship-winning seasons from 2000 to 2004, will be at the wheel of the F2002. The Brazilian has a special connection with this car and with Monza, having driven one to win the 2002 Italian Grand Prix. On Sunday, before the start of the Grand Prix, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will take to the track in the same car for a celebratory lap honouring Schumacher’s legacy,” he continued.