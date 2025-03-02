Fiaz Ahmed Shines As Bahrain Takes 1-0 Lead Against Singapore In T20I Series

Bahrain kickstarted their tour of Singapore with an emphatic 31-run victory in the first T20I at the Singapore National Cricket Ground. A stellar unbeaten knock from Fiaz Ahmed and a disciplined bowling display ensured a commanding performance by the visitors.

Batting first, Bahrain posted a challenging total of 167/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Fiaz Ahmed’s scintillating 87* off 55 balls. His knock, punctuated with aggressive strokes, provided the backbone of Bahrain’s innings. Sohail Ahmed also played a crucial role, contributing a steady 53 off 39 balls. Despite a disciplined spell from Singapore’s Pranav Sudarshan (2/28), Bahrain managed to accelerate in the death overs, with Junaid Aziz chipping in with a quickfire 8* off 4 balls.

Singapore’s chase got off to a shaky start as opener Rohan Rangarajan was dismissed for a golden duck. Aritra Dutta (33 off 27) and Surendran Chandramohan (30 off 24) attempted to stabilize the innings, but regular breakthroughs from Bahrain’s bowlers stifled their progress. Imran Anwar led the bowling attack with an impressive 3/21, while Ali Dawood provided crucial support with 2/25. The disciplined effort restricted Singapore to 136/8 in their 20 overs, falling short of the target by 31 runs.

Bahrain’s victory highlights their strong all-round performance, with both bat and ball playing a pivotal role. Fiaz Ahmed’s innings was undoubtedly the standout performance of the match, while their bowlers ensured Singapore never gained momentum in the chase. With this win, Bahrain takes a 1-0 lead in the series, putting Singapore under pressure to bounce back in the next game.

Singapore will need to address their batting inconsistencies and find ways to counter Bahrain’s disciplined bowling attack. The second T20I promises to be a crucial contest as the hosts aim to level the series, while Bahrain looks to extend their dominance. Cricket fans can anticipate another thrilling encounter as the series progresses.

