Fiery Clash In Dressing Room Between Gautam Gambhir And Virat Kohli In Champions Trophy Semi-Final, Here’s What happened

India’s win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final was temporarily marred by a heated argument between head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room. Even as India advanced to the final, Kohli’s exit at a key moment in the match appeared to leave Gambhir agitated, and the two were involved in a heated debate.

Gambhir Visibly Unhappy With Kohli’s Selection of Shots

Virat Kohli, who was about to score his 52nd ODI century, played a loose shot off Adam Zampa to clear the boundary but managed to get caught by the long-on fielder. The attempt to play the big shot, particularly when KL Rahul was already playing freely, did not go down well with Gambhir. While Kohli returned to the dressing room, images showed a heated exchange between him and the head coach.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Gambhir was seen expressing his disappointment with the shot selection, seemingly telling Kohli, “Maar toh raha tha woh (KL Rahul was already hitting).” The discussion, accompanied by expressive hand gestures, indicated Gambhir’s frustration at the unnecessary risk taken by Kohli at that moment in the game.

Gambhir saab totally upset with kohli. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ABmrAgnPhV — Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) March 4, 2025

Kohli’s Knock and India’s Road to the Final

Kohli was instrumental in consolidating India’s innings following an early slump, sharing important partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul. His skillfully crafted half-century assisted India in chasing Australia’s score of 264 on a challenging Dubai pitch. But his early departure deprived him of a personal landmark and temporarily altered momentum.

Despite this, India managed to secure a comfortable victory, setting up a thrilling final against the winner of the New Zealand vs South Africa semi-final.

Gambhir Later Showers Praise on Kohli

While the dressing room exchange grabbed headlines, Gambhir took a different tone in the post-match press conference. He lauded Kohli’s consistency in ODI cricket, emphasizing his ability to read conditions and construct innings effectively.

“He is an incredible one-day cricketer. He knows how to pace his runs, whether batting first or in a chase. He adjusts to conditions very rapidly, and that is why experience and quality players play such a vital role. His one-day cricket record speaks volumes for itself, and I wish he maintains this form throughout the final as well,” Gambhir said.

The Kohli-Gambhir Equation

This is not the first time Gambhir and Kohli have had a heated exchange. Their on-field interactions have occasionally been fiery, but mutual respect for each other’s cricketing intellect remains evident. While Gambhir’s animated reactions suggest a deep investment in India’s success, his praise for Kohli highlights the balanced approach he brings as head coach.

With India now poised to face the Champions Trophy final against either New Zealand and South Africa, Kohli’s form will be vital. His capacity to anchor the innings and offer stability will be essential as India will look to lift the trophy. At the same time, Gambhir’s no-nonsense attitude may prove to be an added incentive for the former captain to redeem himself in the final.

