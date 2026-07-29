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Home > Sports News > FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament— All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Format, Prize Money

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament— All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Format, Prize Money

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 draw confirmed: India drawn in Group A alongside host Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Pakistan placed in Group B. Check full schedule and groups.

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament- All You Need To Know. Photo X
FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament- All You Need To Know. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:11 IST

In a landmark moment for regional football development, South Asian rivals India and Pakistan have been included in the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026. The official draw held on Wednesday slotted the Blue Tigers into Group A of Division 1 (Premier Division), while Pakistan were placed in Group B.

First unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in 2025, the tournament aims to accelerate footballing standards across South-East Asia and its neighboring regions. The competition is scheduled during the FIFA International Friendly window from September 21 to October 6, 2026.

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Tournament Structure & Group Allocation

The inaugural edition features 14 teams structured across a two-tier format—Division 1 and Division 2 (Challenge Division).

Indonesia will host all matches for Division 1, while Hong Kong has been named the neutral host for the Division 2 matches.

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Division

   • DIVISION 1

     – Group A : India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore 
     – Group B : Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines

   • DIVISION 2

     – Group A : Hong Kong, Myanmar, Brunei, 
     – Group B : Laos, Cambodia, Timor Leste

Key Group Dynamics for India & Pakistan

India face a stern challenge in Group A, where host nation Indonesia will be the clear favorite. Indonesia holds a unique historic distinction as the only participating ASEAN nation to ever appear at a FIFA World Cup, having competed under the name Dutch East Indies in 1938. India will also go head-to-head with regional rivals Malaysia and Singapore in high-stakes group fixtures.

Meanwhile, Pakistan find themselves in a tough Group B alongside South-East Asian powerhouses Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand. Thailand stands as the most successful nation in the traditional biennial ASEAN Championship (held since 1996), boasting a record seven titles. The respective group winners from each division will move to the Division final. The tournament offers a total prize pool of over $4 million. The champions of Division 1 will receive $1,000,000, while the winners of Division 2 will be awarded $300,000. In addition, every participating association will receive a participation fee of $125,000, ensuring financial support for all teams competing in the tournament. 

Synergies with Existing Competitions

The FIFA ASEAN Cup will run in tandem with the ongoing biennial ASEAN Championship. By integrating South Asian sides like India and Pakistan into the multi-division structure, FIFA hopes to increase competitive match frequency, boost broadcast visibility, and nurture young talent across the Asian football landscape ahead of future World Cup qualification cycles.

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FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament— All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Format, Prize Money
Tags: blue tigers football schedulefifa asean cup 2026fifa asean cup 2026 drawgianni infantino asean cupindia fifa asean cup groupindonesia football host 2026pakistan fifa asean cup

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FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament— All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Format, Prize Money
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