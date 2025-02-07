FIFA Bans Pakistan Football Federation And Congo Republic Football Association

In a significant move, FIFA has announced the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Congo Republic's football association (FECOFOOT) from international competitions.

In a significant move, FIFA has announced the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Congo Republic’s football association (FECOFOOT) from international competitions. The decision comes as a consequence of constitutional and governance-related issues.

Reasons Behind the Ban on PFF

FIFA stated that the suspension of PFF is due to its failure to adopt a revised constitution aimed at ensuring fair and democratic elections. This requirement was part of the ongoing normalization process mandated by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Past Suspension of PFF

The PFF has faced similar bans in the past, notably in 2017 and 2021, due to third-party interference. The last ban was lifted in 2022 when the Normalization Committee claimed to have regained control over the federation’s finances and operations.

Conditions for Lifting the Suspension

FIFA clarified that the ban would only be lifted if the PFF Congress approves the revised constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC. A statement from FIFA read:

“The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.”

Resistance from PFF Congress Members

Haroon Malik, chairman of the PFF Normalization Committee, revealed that the majority of newly-elected PFF Congress members are not in favor of FIFA’s proposed constitutional amendments. Despite completing all elections, Malik noted that Congress members are hesitant to accept FIFA’s demands.

Suspension of Congo Republic’s FECOFOOT

FIFA also suspended the Congo Republic’s football association due to undue third-party interference in its internal affairs. The governing body emphasized that this constitutes a severe violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations under FIFA statutes.

FIFA’s Statement on FECOFOOT Suspension

“FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.”

The bans on PFF and FECOFOOT highlight FIFA’s firm stance on governance and adherence to democratic principles. These suspensions serve as a cautionary tale for other football associations to maintain transparency and avoid external interferences.

