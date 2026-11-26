FIFA Faces Cyberattack, Limited Personal And Business Information Stolen: FIFA has confirmed that it suffered a cyberattack after hackers reportedly gained access to its systems by impersonating members of staff. According to The Athletic, the breach resulted in the theft of a limited amount of personal and business information belonging to the world football governing body. A hacking group known as Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) has seemingly claimed responsibility for the incident after sharing screenshots of FIFA-related files on November 19. The development comes just months before the FIFA presidential elections scheduled for March next year.

FIFA Confirms Cyberattack, Handsome Boy Hacking Club Claims Responsibility

FIFA acknowledged that unauthorised individuals accessed some of its information and confirmed that a limited set of personal and business data was stolen. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has appeared to take credit for the breach, claiming that it obtained more than 12 gigabytes of data. The group reportedly shared screenshots of documents linked to FIFA on November 19.

According to the hackers’ claims, the stolen material includes identity and immigration documents, financial information, legal records and internal governance-related files and screenshots. However, the full extent of the information accessed has not been independently established.

“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” a FIFA spokesperson told The Athletic.

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” the spokesperson added.

The governing body also strongly criticised the unlawful access and publication of the information, particularly data concerning individuals. FIFA described the incident as a serious breach of privacy that could have significant consequences for those affected.

FIFA Says Less Than 0.1 Per Cent Of Its Data Was Stolen

A FIFA source, speaking anonymously, reportedly told The Athletic that the compromised information accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of the organisation’s total data. The source also clarified that the stolen documents did not contain information related to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

The FFE proposal had attracted considerable criticism and reportedly put FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s position under pressure before being abandoned. The controversy had also emerged ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for March next year.

FIFA indicated that the hackers obtained access by impersonating members of its staff. The organisation maintained that the incident was not the result of a systematic or technical failure.

Were Gianni Infantino And Mattias Grafstrom Targeted In FIFA Cyberattack?

It remains unclear whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino or General Secretary Mattias Grafstrom were specifically targeted during the cyberattack. However, sources within the organisation reportedly suggested that the breach was directed at FIFA as an institution rather than at particular individuals.

The incident has also drawn attention because of its timing, with FIFA preparing for its presidential elections in March next year. The governing body had previously issued a statement referring to what it described as a “concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President”.