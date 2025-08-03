Home > Sports > FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy

FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy

The academy, a joint initiative of FIFA, AIFF, and the Telangana government, offers 60 young athletes residential training, education, and general development all year long.

The AIFF and the Telangana Sports Authority will share responsibility for the technical and operating functions.
The AIFF and the Telangana Sports Authority will share responsibility for the technical and operating functions.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 17:26:00 IST

In a first in the country historic feat for Indian women’s football, the first FIFA Talent Academy for girls was inaugurated on August 2, 2025, at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex in Hyderabad. The path breaking project is an all partnership initiative of FIFA, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and the Telangana government, which was announced during the opening of the first ever Telangana Sports Conclave. The project is to revolutionize grassroot development and facilitate enhanced women’s participation in football throughout the country.

More details about the academy

The academy, in accordance with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), will comprise 60 young talented players 30 girls (U16) and 30 boys (U14) and 10 girls and 10 boys from Telangana and will receive residential training on a year round basis, education, sports science services, nutritional advice, mental health services, and academic education. The whole belfelf system ensures young talents to be prepared as potential national team players.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey described the inauguration as a “defining moment” for making football development inclusive and said that the academy is India’s aspiration to qualify for the U17 men’s and women’s World Cups. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described the academy as a “game changer” for women sports persons in the state and assured wholehearted cooperation to make Hyderabad a sports hub under the newly launched sports policy.

AIFF’s Vision 2047

Operationally, AIFF will create and monitor the technical schemes, scouting procedures, and yearly training syllabus, while Sports Authority of Telangana would look after infrastructure, logistics, welfare, and academic coordination. This project supports several strategic goals: FIFA’s international commitment to access to talent, AIFF’s Vision 2047 to be a football powerhouse, and Telangana’s Sports Policy 2025 encompassing plans for a sports university and 50 centres of excellence in residential schools.

The opening of the academy is poised to awaken a generation of women in India, providing a rigorous, high end platform where girls can train, learn, and thrive under the guidance of specialists. By shattering obstacles and creating a distinct road map to the global arena, Hyderabad’s new complex will be a guiding light for India’s footballing future particularly for girls who have been long neglected in the sport sector.

Also Read: 4–4 Chaos: Brazil Win Copa America In Wildest Final Ever

Tags: aiffAIFF Vision 2047fifaFIFA Talent Development Scheme

RELATED News

Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
USA Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies For FIH World Cup 2026 With Thrilling Shootout Win
Jason Holder Makes History: Becomes West Indies’ Highest T20I Wicket-Taker in Thrilling Win Over Pakistan
Mohammed Siraj Scripts History: 7th Indian Fast Bowler With 100 Wickets In Away Tests

LATEST NEWS

FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
A Year After Uprising, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Trial Begins – Here’s What We Know
Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape
This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally
From Shelter to Shackles: Pakistan Withdraws Legal Status from Over a Million Afghans
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
Viral Video | SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Army Officer At Srinagar Airport: ‘Jaw Broken, Nose Bleeding’
India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge
BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?