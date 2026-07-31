FIFA Issues Clarification on Controversial FFE Proposal, Slams Media Reports After UEFA Backlash

FIFA Issues Clarification on Controversial FFE Proposal: FIFA has released a detailed statement addressing growing criticism surrounding its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative after backlash from UEFA and several media reports. Football’s global governing body insisted that the consultation process had been disrupted by “incorrect media reports” and stressed that the proposal is intended to increase development funding for all 211 Member Associations (MAs), not to sell football or alter FIFA’s governance structure.

FIFA Issues Clarifications on Forward Enterprise Proposal, Slams Media Reports

“We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday,” FIFA said in a release.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation.

⁠”Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts.

“FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of the commercial opportunity of football in their respective countries, and that this does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself,” the release added.

What is FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE)?

According to FIFA, the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) would transfer FIFA’s commercial and operational event delivery activities into a subsidiary organisation that would remain permanently owned and controlled by FIFA. The governing body emphasized that the proposal is designed to generate greater commercial value, with the additional revenue distributed among all 211 Member Associations to strengthen football development globally.

Key Features of FIFA’s FFE Proposal

FFE would move FIFA’s commercial and operational event delivery activities into a subsidiary fully owned and controlled by FIFA.

Additional commercial revenue generated through FFE would be shared among all 211 FIFA Member Associations.

Every Member Association would receive USD 20 million in FIFA Forward Development funding during the 2027-2030 cycle.

in FIFA Forward Development funding during the 2027-2030 cycle. The proposed FIFA Fast Forward Programme would provide an additional one-time USD 20 million per Member Association.

per Member Association. Participation in the Fast Forward Programme would be entirely voluntary.

The programme would be financed through external investment without changing FIFA’s governance or ownership structure.

FFE would only be established if approved by the majority of FIFA Member Associations. Otherwise, FIFA’s existing commercial structure would remain unchanged.

FIFA Responds to UEFA Concerns

FIFA acknowledged the concerns raised publicly by several confederations, including UEFA, but reiterated that the current proposal represents only the starting point of a wider consultation process. The governing body said every aspect of the proposal remains open to discussion, including approval, rejection or amendments before any final decision is taken.