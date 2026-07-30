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Home > Sports News > FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over the Falklands banner controversy and the post-World Cup final brawl involving players and officials.

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final Brawl. Photo X
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final Brawl. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 17:01 IST

FIFA has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and several members of the national team following the controversy surrounding the display of a Falkland Islands banner and the post-match altercation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

According to a report by The Athletic, FIFA’s disciplinary committee has initiated multiple investigations into Argentina’s conduct during the closing stages of the tournament. The governing body is examining incidents involving both players and team officials, while also looking into the actions of supporters during Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

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Among the players under investigation, Leandro Paredes faces three alleged counts of assault, while defender Nahuel Molina has been charged with two counts of assault. Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been charged with one count of assault related to the events that unfolded after the World Cup final.

In addition, Molina is facing a separate charge of unsporting behaviour. Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi have also been charged with unsporting conduct following the heated exchanges between the two teams after the final whistle.

Beyond the individual cases, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the AFA over several alleged breaches of its disciplinary code. These include accusations of using a sporting event for non-sporting demonstrations, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, along with failures related to maintaining order and security during matches.

FIFA stated that the proceedings are connected to the display of what it described as “inappropriate messages” by Argentina’s players and supporters. The governing body is also investigating incidents involving spectators allegedly throwing objects during multiple Argentina matches at the tournament.

The controversy comes after Argentina suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand Spain the title, while Argentina finished the match with 10 players after Enzo Fernandez was sent off.

Tempers flared immediately after the final whistle as Spain’s players and coaching staff rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their triumph. The celebrations quickly descended into chaos as members of both teams became involved in a physical confrontation.

Television footage appeared to show Nahuel Molina striking Spain midfielder Rodri in the stomach before tensions escalated further. Leandro Paredes was also seen grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before allegedly throwing Gavi to the ground.

FIFA has confirmed that all of the incidents are now under formal review by its disciplinary committee and ethics prosecutor, with potential sanctions expected once the investigations are completed.

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FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl
Tags: argentina falklands bannerargentina fifa chargesfifa disciplinary proceedingsFIFA World Cup 2026world cup final brawl

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FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl

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FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina After Falklands Banner And World Cup Final 2026 Brawl

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